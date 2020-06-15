’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Brittany Admits Her Secret Could Put Her & Yazan ‘In Danger’

Brittany gets on a plane to Jordan to start her life with Yazan during the June 15 episode of ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.’ However, she admits that her marriage secret could ‘ruin’ her relationship with Yazan.

Brittany and Yazan are making big moves to be together, but they are facing major problems leading up to Brittany’s move to Jordan. “I’m feeling excited because I really miss her,” Yazan says during the June 15 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. “I might be a little nervous.”

Yazan is nervous because of Brittany’s last visit. “During her first trip here, she did a lot of inappropriate things,” he admits. “When she stepped off the plane, she was wearing a short skirt, with spaghetti straps, half of her breasts were out.” He notes that the “Arab culture doesn’t have the short and tight clothes she wears in Florida. So, she’ll be wearing the hijab and abaya here in Jordan.”

Yazan is the oldest of his siblings, and he works at a market. Obaida, Yazan’s brother, doesn’t think his relationship with Brittany is a good idea. “First of all, you don’t know her well enough,” Obaida tells Yazan.

Yazan’s family as a whole does not support his relationship with Brittany. “My family preference would have been that I choose a relative,” Yazan reveals. “My parents, they are related to each other. A lot of my family members are related to each other. I don’t want that because I truly love this girl and I want her.” However, he admits that if Brittany doesn’t become a Muslim, then that will become a “family problem.”

Obaida tells Yazan flat-out that he’s “not really accepting” of Brittany. “If Brittany does something to embarrass my family, they might disown me,” Yazan admits.

Well, that could actually happen. Brittany is still withholding a major secret from Yazan: she’s still married to her ex. Her dad asks her the status of her divorce on the way to the airport. “It could take 6 to 10 months to get the divorce done,” Brittany tells her dad.

Despite this secret, Brittany is still going to Jordan. She’s planning on telling him there. “I really want to marry Yazan, and if I know him how I think I know him, he’s going to support me no matter what,” she says. “But the secret about me still being married, it could ruin our relationship, and it could put him and I in a lot of danger. It’s a big, big risk. It’s the biggest risk of my life.” 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.