‘Ultimate Tag’ Preview: Viking Enters The Arena & Chases After The Competitors

The stakes just got higher. The Viking shows up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Ultimate Tag’ and makes the competitors up their game.

Tagger Ross “Viking” Forte arrives in the arena in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 10 episode of Ultimate Tag. He’s not holding back either. When he gets to the arena for the first time, the incredibly buff Viking lets out a guttural scream. He’s ready to do some tagging. Brock and Fernando have their work cut out for them.

The Watt brothers note that Viking is “huge” and looks like he could eat “Brock and Fernando for lunch.” Right away, Viking goes after Brock and Fernando in the arena. Fernando manages to get away initially, leaving Brock to go head-to-head with the massive Viking. Brock escapes and makes a run for it.

Brock gets some distance between him and Viking, thankfully. Fernando tries to slip away, and Viking decides to go after him. However, Fernando is too quick for Viking! Viking continues to lose steam in the arena, so Brock and Fernando are able to get away without being tagged.

In the final seconds of our EXCLUSIVE preview, Viking gets incredibly close to Brock. This is the closest they’ve been in the arena, and Brock could be tagged at any moment. Brock is clearly trying to tire Viking out, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Will he be tagged? Time will tell!

Brock and Fernando need to outlast Viking in the arena and not get tagged. The longer they last without getting tagged, the closer the contestants get to the championship game and the huge cash prize. As competitors progress, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses and earn points for their performance in each heart-pounding game. The courses are physically challenging, and the competitors must be quick on their feet in order to succeed.

Ultimate Tag is hosted by NFL superstar sibling trio JJ, TJ, and Derek Watt. Ultimate Tag airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on FOX.