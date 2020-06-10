Khloe Kardashian Faces Backlash After Revealing Only 15% Of Good American Employees Are Black

Khloe Kardashian has shared in a new diversity survey that her Good American brand workforce is made up of just 15 percent Black employees. The good news is, her management team has slightly better Black representation.

First Kylie Jenner‘s cosmetics and skin care companies admitted that their headquarters only had a 13 percent Black workforce. Now sister Khloe Kardashian, 35, has participated in the same Pull Up For Change challenge and shared the racial diversity of her Good American denim and clothing brand. The company on June 10 posted the information to the Good American Instagram page, showing that their staff is made up of 15 percent Black employees, 32 percent Persons of Color and 52 percent White workers.

Good American said that they were “proud” to share the numbers, and things looked slightly more promising when it came to diversity in management. Khloe’s leadership team is 25 percent Black, 50 percent female and 84 percent female identifying. The brand also has a Black CEO and co-founder in Emma Grede, who is Khloe’s business partner.

“Good American is here for the @pullupforchange challenge and we’re proud to be one of the first fashion brands to participate. Diversity and inclusion has always been at our core, so we see this as an opportunity to highlight the consistent and constant work our brand has done to ensure our mission is felt at all levels of the company,” the label wrote in the caption to the two IG slides.

It continued, “We are committed to continuing our focus on diversity throughout our organization: both within the talent and partners we work with and the employees at our office. We refuse to be complacent. Please note that our numbers add up to 99% because we had 99% participation from our employees.”

Good American wasn’t kidding about being one of the first fashion brands to share their numbers, as so far the surveys have primarily been done by only beauty and cosmetics companies, according to Pull Up For Change’s Instagram page. The initiative for direct action was started by Sharon Chuter, the Black founder and CEO of UOMA Beauty.

As with the results of Kylie’s employment diversity survey, Khloe’s fans were mixed about the results for Good American’s workforce makeup. User melinas322 commented, “Love your clothes and what you stand for!” while @de_doubleheart_natural wrote, “Thank you for being transparent and supportive.”

However, IG user @looksbynaheemah lamented, “With a company with a Black ceo/cofounder, I would expect better numbers,” as fan @hatvibes commented, “So my initial thought was 15% is not bad given the Black population makes up 14% of US population. What I’d like to see is what positions are they at…if it’s all customer service and warehouse then it’s a problem.” User @thatgirlcarri was concerned that the Good American post seemed like they were happy with their numbers, writing “I feel like they think their numbers are good.” Well, the label did say they were “proud.”