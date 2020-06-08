Vicki Gunvalson’s Daughter Briana Debuts 15-Week Baby Bump During Her ‘Keto Pregnancy’ 

Vicki Gunvalson’s daughter Briana is following a Keto diet during her 3rd pregnancy and she looks amazing! Her husband Ryan Culberson took to Instagram on June 6 to compare her 7-week baby bump to her 15-week bump.

Vicki Gunvalson‘s daughter Briana is 15 weeks pregnant with her third child, and her husband Ryan Culberson says she has yet to “pop.” He shared a side by side photo of his wife’s pregnant belly on Saturday, which compared her progress from 7-15 weeks. She stood to the side in two mirror selfies and lifted her shirt up to show her growing baby bump.

(Photo credit: Ryan Culberson/Instagram)

“7 weeks ➡️ 15 weeks progress,” Ryan captioned the photo. “Still waiting on the baby bump to really pop out but with her staying Keto who knows how long it’ll take to really show,” he continued, adding the hashtag, “#ketopregnancy.”

Briana isn’t alone on her Keto journey. Ryan is also following the low-carb, high-fat diet, and they’ve made it a lifestyle since 2018. The couple serves as ambassadors for Keto, and often shares health information, as well as their favorite Keto products. “We’ve been on strict Keto for over a year now and my thyroid levels are well controlled,” a quote from Briana reads on the website in Ryan’s Instagram bio.

Briana and Brian Culberson on the red carpet during her one of her past pregnancies. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Briana and Ryan announced they are expecting their third child in April when he shared the good news in a post on Instagram. “With all the bad news going on in the world hopefully this brings a smile to your face (even if it’s behind a mask),” he wrote. They are proud parents to sons Troy, 7, and Owen, 5. The good news also came just a few days after Briana’s 33rd birthday.