’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Tell-All: Ash Drops A Bombshell On Avery Amid Tom Drama

The second part of the ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ reunion tell-all didn’t hold back. As more details about the Tom and Avery situation were uncovered, Ash made a surprising confession.

The drama reached an all-time high during the first part of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days tell-all on June 7. The second part of the tell-all aired June 8 and started with Tom still being MIA after leaving the reunion. Eventually, Tom returned to the call and continued to be asked about what went down with Avery.

Host Shaun Robinson tried to get answers about this complicated situation. She asked Tom whether or not he asked Avery out on a date. “Yes, she’s an attractive woman,” Tom admitted. “I can ask people whatever I want. I have no one to answer to…”

However, Tom maintained that he did NOT send a screenshot of texts to Ash. But no one believed him. Ash chimed in to say that Tom did contact him about Avery. However, when Shaun asked about the texts, Ash decided to reveal the truth.

“No. I lied to Avery,” Ash said. “I said to her that he sent a screenshot. He did not send a screenshot. He just told me that Avery did accept to go out with him on the basis on the fact there was potential for Avery to go out with him. That’s it.” He said that he lied because he was “hurt” when he heard about the potential date between Tom and Avery. “I was really annoyed with Tom,” Ash continued. “I was really pissed off, not only with Tom, but with Avery, too.”

While the Ash, Avery, and Tom drama went down, Tom’s ex Darcey was also listening in. When asked about a potential friendship between the exes, Darcey said: “You never know what the future holds, but I wish you all the best, Tom. But right now in my life, I’m focused on me and my kids and you know my future. We had some great times. Those are cherished memories that I’ll always have, but for now, I’m happy just being me right now.”

Tom responded to Darcey with, “I hope one day, if not now, but in the future, you’ll see that I did love you, and I’m sorry if I ever did anything that hurt you because I never meant that. And I didn’t.” Darcey accepted Tom’s apology.