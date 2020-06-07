Trump Trolled By Reporter April Ryan: Enjoy Living At ‘1600 Black Lives Matter Plaza’, Mr President

April Ryan promoted the new Black Lives Matter Plaza sign that replaced the Pennsylvania Ave sign across from the White House in Washington D.C. and reminded Donald Trump that he ‘now resides’ there.

White House correspondent April Ryan, 52, took the opportunity to troll President Donald Trump, 73, on June 6 when she posted a tweet and photos showing off the Black Lives Matter Plaza sign that was added to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. near the White House in Washington D.C. The veteran reporter also shared photos of the yellow Black Lives Matter art that was painted on the street in support of the Black Lives Matter movement in her tweet and mentioned the area is where the president resides.

“In case you didn’t know, I’m April Ryan and I’m a #WhiteHouse reporter my work address is now: 1600 #BlackLivesMatter Plaza, NW – Washington, DC! And oh by the way, President@realDonaldTrump now resides at: 1600 Black Lives Matter Plaza, NW – Washington, DC! #ThisIsAmerica,” she wrote in the tweet.

Around the same time April posted her tweet, the Black Lives Matter Plaza street sign and street art started getting a lot of attention as photos of the history-making changes made their way across social media platforms. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, 47, approved the eye-catching gestures in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and the protests that have been going on worldwide since the death of George Floyd on May 25.

Those protests continued in Washington D.C. and other places over the weekend with thousands of people showing up to support racial justice. Philadelphia had one of the largest crowds and San Francisco’s protesters filled up the city’s popular Golden Gate Bridge as they marched against racism. Although most of the recent protests appeared to be peaceful, some of the ones that made headlines last week included looting and police officers using force with rubber bullets, tear gas, and pepper spray.

Some protesters, including celebrities such as Cole Sprouse, have been arrested but it doesn’t seem to be fazing them. The Riverdale actor was released from custody shortly after his June 1 arrest and took to Instagram to express the importance of continuing the Black Lives Matter movement. “This is, and will be, a time about standing ground near others as a situation escalates, providing educated support, demonstrating and doing the right thing,” he wrote in a post on the same day of his arrest. “This is precisely the time to contemplate what it means to stand as an ally.”