Kendall Jenner Claps Back At ‘Photoshopped’ ‘Black Lives Matter’ Image: ‘I Did Not Post This’

Kendall Jenner was under fire after a missing shadow revealed she was not holding a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign in a photo — but it turns out the shared image was falsely edited.



Kendall Jenner, 24, is clearing the air about an edited photo making the rounds. In the now-controversial image, Kendall is seemingly attending a protest following the death of George Floyd and holding a sign that reads “Black Lives Matter.” While the photo certainly looks real, a quick look at her shadow on the pavement reveals her arms raised with no sign in hand. Kendall responded, “this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this,” via Twitter on Saturday, June 6 — clarifying that she had nothing to do with the edit, nor posting it to begin with, to her 29.5 million followers.

this is photoshopped by someone. i DID NOT post this. https://t.co/nQ7uNnGB20 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) June 6, 2020

In the original photo, which was taken at an unknown date, Kendall holds a water bottle and her car keys above her head as she stands in front of a black vehicle. The Stuart Weitzman model is all-smiles in the pic, rocking a sheer black top, low rise black jeans and sneakers. One fan shared the original image, writing, “‘I hate that she’s getting slammed for something she didn’t do!! It’s an edit.”

I hate that she’s getting slammed for something she didn’t do!! It’s an edit pic.twitter.com/cT5gdgaTLC — monica jones (@monmon_jones) June 6, 2020

On her Instagram page, Kendall has been actively using her voice to support the Black Lives Matter movement. “I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy. I’m angry and hurt just like so many,” Kendall began her lengthy post on June 1, captioning a gallery of protest-related images, including one from the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. “I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but i know that nobody should have to live in constant fear. I acknowledge my white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help,” the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star added.

“Raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media. this is a time to have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves. we must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office.

the one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER,” she wrote, concluding with “rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice.”

Kendall’s came after her controversial 2017 Pepsi ad began making the rounds on social media. In the ad, Kendall leaves a photoshoot to go join a protest. She then grabs a Pepsi can from a ice bucket and hands it to a white police officer, who breaks his serious expression into a smile. The protestors cheer as the message, “Live bolder. Live louder. Live for now,” appeared on-screen. The ad was quickly pulled after backlash that it made light of the very serious issues of police brutality and racial inequality.