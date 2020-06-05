See Comment
Hollywood Life

Snooki Claps Back At Claims She Let Protesters In Her Store Just To Prevent Looting: ‘You Think That’s My Concern?’

A person walks past a graffito showing late George Floyd, in Berlin, Germany, 30 May 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organised by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. Anti-restrictions protests and counter demos in Berlin, Germany - 30 May 2020
George Floyd's brother Terrence (R) joins protesters during a George Floyd Memorial demonstration at Cadman Plaza in Brooklyn , New York, USA, 04 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. NYC protest in wake of George Floyd death in Minneapolis, Brooklyn, USA - 04 Jun 2020
Protesters rally during a George Floyd Memorial demonstration in Brooklyn , New York, USA, 04 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. NYC protest in wake of George Floyd death in Minneapolis, Brooklyn, USA - 04 Jun 2020
Protesters rally during a George Floyd Memorial demonstration in Brooklyn , New York, USA, 04 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. NYC protest in wake of George Floyd death in Minneapolis, Brooklyn, USA - 04 Jun 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 57 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Snooki has hit back at a fan who claimed she only allowed protesters into her New Jersey store in an effort to prevent looting.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has clapped back at claims she only opened up her shop to Black Lives Matter protesters in an effort to prevent looting. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star runs a clothing store in Madison, New Jersey and encouraged members of the community to speak up amid nationwide protests and outcry after the tragic death of George FloydThe reality TV star said a number of posters in the area were being vandalized, so she wanted to ensure those protesting knew her store was a safe space.

She took to Instagram on June 4 to share a photo of her shop windows, covered almost entirely with posters demanding justice for those who have died at the hands of police. The mother-of-three captioned the snap “There’s no denying the love & passion everyone is showing in Madison, NJ  let us be your canvas,” she wrote, with the praying hands and lips emojis. Although she received plenty of support from fans, some trolls claimed she was only supporting the movement to curb the possibility of looting in her store.

“In other words’ ~ please don’t loot my store ~,” one follower commented, to which Snooki quickly replied, “You think that’s my main concern? My store being ruined?” The social media team behind Snooki’s retail store also weighed in, “totally missing the point here. There were #BLM posters around our town that got torn down. We decided to let our building be the canvas for everyone’s voices and posters so they won’t be taken down.” Snooki also directly addressed a troll who she claimed was trying to shame others for their actions amid the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping the nation. “You shouldn’t shame people for not doing what’s up to par in your eyes,” she wrote.

“Everyone is trying the best they can to help make a change. Don’t shame anyone for doing their part. I’ll keep donating, sharing links and using my store as a canvas.” She ended her powerful comment with a stern message, “Together we are helping to make a change. Spreading love is what’s needed. Not this s**t…”