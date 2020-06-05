Snooki Claps Back At Claims She Let Protesters In Her Store Just To Prevent Looting: ‘You Think That’s My Concern?’

Snooki has hit back at a fan who claimed she only allowed protesters into her New Jersey store in an effort to prevent looting.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has clapped back at claims she only opened up her shop to Black Lives Matter protesters in an effort to prevent looting. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star runs a clothing store in Madison, New Jersey and encouraged members of the community to speak up amid nationwide protests and outcry after the tragic death of George Floyd. The reality TV star said a number of posters in the area were being vandalized, so she wanted to ensure those protesting knew her store was a safe space.

She took to Instagram on June 4 to share a photo of her shop windows, covered almost entirely with posters demanding justice for those who have died at the hands of police. The mother-of-three captioned the snap “There’s no denying the love & passion everyone is showing in Madison, NJ let us be your canvas,” she wrote, with the praying hands and lips emojis. Although she received plenty of support from fans, some trolls claimed she was only supporting the movement to curb the possibility of looting in her store.

“In other words’ ~ please don’t loot my store ~,” one follower commented, to which Snooki quickly replied, “You think that’s my main concern? My store being ruined?” The social media team behind Snooki’s retail store also weighed in, “totally missing the point here. There were #BLM posters around our town that got torn down. We decided to let our building be the canvas for everyone’s voices and posters so they won’t be taken down.” Snooki also directly addressed a troll who she claimed was trying to shame others for their actions amid the Black Lives Matter movement sweeping the nation. “You shouldn’t shame people for not doing what’s up to par in your eyes,” she wrote.

“Everyone is trying the best they can to help make a change. Don’t shame anyone for doing their part. I’ll keep donating, sharing links and using my store as a canvas.” She ended her powerful comment with a stern message, “Together we are helping to make a change. Spreading love is what’s needed. Not this s**t…”