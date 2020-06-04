Donald Trump Gets Mocked For ‘Finally’ Building ‘His Wall’ After New Fence Goes Up Around White House

Twitter couldn’t help but wonder if Donald Trump sent Mexico a ‘bill’ for his new White House fence, just months after construction finally began on a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border!

Donald Trump, 73, appears to have gotten his “wall” — although it’s not exactly the one he’s been preaching about over the last four years. Days into protests after the death of George Floyd — who was killed after a police officer knelt onto his neck as he said “I can’t breathe” — a new fence was put in around the White House on Thursday, June 4. The irony wasn’t lost on the Twitterverse, who couldn’t help but chuckle at the Trump’s on-going “wall” rhetoric pertaining to the U.S.-Mexico border (according to him, our neighbors down south are going to “pay” for said wall).

“Trump finally built his wall. Mexico, expect a bill in the mail. #TrumpOut2020 #trumpwall,” user @Tonyinquakeland posted, sharing a photo of the new fencing. “Trump really put a fence around the White House like if people can’t take it down #BuildThatWall,” @issagoatmez shared, referencing the thousands of protestors that have been outside of the Washington, D.C. monument in recent days. Since, the National Guard has been ordered to protect the White House — also the principal residence of Donald Trump — and have surrounded the building.

Hey @realDonaldTrump, did Mexico pay for the fence erected around the White House?!? — Hm Hm (@pseudome1) June 4, 2020

Hey I’d chip in a few bucks for this fence but only if WE can guarantee that tRump will be confined behind the fence! Like someone said, Mexico might pay for this WALL!!! https://t.co/HQa2XpNrAv — Babyhill (@Babyhill11) June 4, 2020

The new fencing was seen arriving by truck in a video and being installed by workers in orange vests, as seen in a video caught by reporter. “More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning,” @betsy_klein wrote. Other users on the social media platform couldn’t help but wonder if Mexico was paying for the new fencing! “Hey @realDonaldTrump, did Mexico pay for the fence erected around the White House?!?” @pseudome1 pondered, while @babyhill11 offered to pay as long as the fence keeps the President inside the property. “Hey I’d chip in a few bucks for this fence but only if WE can guarantee that tRump will be confined behind the fence! Like someone said, Mexico might pay for this WALL!!!” they quipped.

More fencing going up around the White House complex early this morning pic.twitter.com/VLBRnx1lgz — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) June 4, 2020

Others appeared certain that the new fencing was clearly built to keep the thousand of protestors out. “First Trump Builds a walk along Mexico’s Border. Now he is Building a Wall of Fence in Washington, DC so citizens can’t get near the WH,” @PhilipLSulliva1 posted. “He is afraid of the American Public and is showing his fear. He doesn’t own the WH, the people do and he doesn’t want to see them. Stupid,” they added.