Ashton Kutcher posted an emotional video of him explaining why people who say ‘All Lives Matter’ are ‘missing the point’.

Ashton Kutcher, 42, was one of the many stars who took to their social media to discuss the ongoing issues in our world in the wake of George Floyd‘s death. “So, on Saturday, I posted a blackout of my social media channels, just posted BLM. And a lot of folks responded ‘All Lives Matter,'” he began in an Instagram clip shared on Wednesday, June 3. “And I want to talk about that a little bit because I don’t think that the people posting ‘All Lives Matter’ should be cancelled. I think they should be educated.”

“We all agree All Lives Matter, but I had a really pointed experience tonight when I was putting my kids down to bed that lent the words for why Black Lives Matter,” he continued. “Usually, Mila (Kunis) and I put our kids to bed, we read them a book, and our daughter always get to go first. And tonight, as we were reading her book, my son says, ‘Wait, why don’t I get to go first?’ And Mila said ‘Cause girls go first.’”

The former That 70’s Show star then described how he had a teachable moment with us son during their discussion. “And he said ‘yeah, but boys go first.’ And I looked at him and said ‘No, girls go first. You know why girls go first? For you and me, girls go first. And the reason why is, for some boys, girls don’t get a go at all. And so for you and me, girls go first.'”

Ashton started to get emotional seconds later when he transitioned back into the original topic. “So when it comes to Black Lives Matter, I think what folks are writing All Lives Matter need to understand, is that for some people, for some people, black lives don’t matter at all. So for us, black lives matter. So while you may have the best intentions in saying All Lives Matter, remember…for some people, black lives don’t matter.”

Celebrities have not only spoken out about their feelings of injustice towards the black community since George’s passing but have also protested across the country with thousands of people. Others (like Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift & Lady Gaga) have used their platform to vocally express their frustration over how President Donald Trump has reacted to the situation.