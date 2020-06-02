Tweet
Halsey Calls Out Fans Who Asked For Selfies With Her At George Floyd Protests

Halsey is asking fans to think twice before approaching her for selfies while protesting for racial justice. The singer posted a tweet saying ‘don’t even ask me,’ making her message loud and clear.

As Halsey continues to work tirelessly on the frontlines of the protests in Los Angeles, she has just one ask of her fans who come out to the demonstrations: do not, under any circumstances, use this as an opportunity to get a selfie. “Don’t even ask me, I won’t say yes,” she tweeted on May 30. “That’s not what this is about.” Halsey, 25, has been in Santa Monica protesting for George Floyd, the black man who was killed in Minneapolis on May 25 when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes. She was just one of the hundreds of thousands around the world who marched to demand justice for not just Floyd, but all black victims of police brutality.

Halsey’s fans backed her up in the replies to her tweet. “If you’re a fan of H & you see her protesting near you, respect her. March with her. Protest with her. Make your voice heard with her. Fight against racism with her. Scream out in anger with her,” one fan tweeted. Another fan wrote, “Everyone please listen to this!!!!! H is not there to do a meet and greet – she’s there along with everyone else to fight systematic racism.”

Halsey protesting in Santa Monica, CA, 5/31/20 (REX/Shutterstock)

A extremely passionate fan tweeted, “F PEOPLE ARE GOING TO A PROTEST JUST BC THEY KNOW A CELEBRITY IS GOING TO BE THERE THAT’S ABSOLUTELY DISGUSTING. REMEMBER WHAT THESE PROTESTS ARE ABOUT, REMEMBER WHAT WE ARE ALL WORKING TOWARDS. (hint: it’s not a f**king pic or a follow from ur fav)” The “Be Kind” singer reunited with her ex-boyfriend Yungblud, 22, at the Santa Monica protest on May 31, and sprung into action when protestors were injured by police.

“Do not underplay these rubber bullets [because] you have been told they are ‘not lethal,’” she tweeted, later adding that “I had to bandage a man who looked like his entire face had exploded today. So, before you say, from the comfort of your home, that we’re exaggerating, please consider the injuries some have suffered.” The singer was, in fact, photographed providing first aid to a protestor, wearing gloves while pressing a bandage to his forehead. Another photo showed Halsey crouching next to an injured man, giving him a bottle of water while attending to his wrist.

If you want to join the Black Lives Matter movement like Halsey, here’s a list of resources you can utilize to help protestors and the cause. Keep fighting and organizing, and stay safe out there.