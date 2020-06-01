See Message
Nicki Minaj Furious All 4 Police Officers Not Charged In George Floyd’s Murder: ‘They’re ALL Responsible’

Here's George Floyd's alleged killer cop Derek Chauvin's mugshot after being moved to a secure prison. The former officer - accused of murder and manslaughter after placing his knee on Floyd's neck until he lost consciousness and died during a Memorial Day arrest - is now at Oak Park Heights Prison, Minnesota's only Level Five maximum security facility. Video footage showing the white 44-year-old mercilessly kneel on the black man's neck for up to nine minutes and ignore his pleas for mercy has sparked outrage across the nation, leading to violent protests. Chauvin and three other cops were immediately fired from the force. Chauvin awaits trial and increasing calls to arrest and charge his three co-workers have so far gone unanswered. Pictured: Derek Chauvin Ref: SPL5169572 010620 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Nicki Minaj urged her Instagram followers to ‘let your voice be heard’ over the lack of charges against the police officers who watched George Floyd die on May 25th.

Like so many across the country, Nicki Minaj is angry. The “Monster” rapper, 37, took to her Instagram account on June 1 with a message of disappointment and exasperation, calling out the lack of accountability by the justice system to charge the other officers — Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng, and Tou Thoa — who watched on as Derek Chauvin pushed his knee into George Floyd‘s neck, leading to his death by asphyxiation. “When 4 black THUGS commit a crime, if 1 person commits murder, they ALL get charged & CONVICTED,” Nicki began her impassioned post, which featured a chalk board with the names of Black men and women who lost their lives under circumstances that involved law enforcement.

“When white THUGS/COPS KILL innocent black people, ALL 4 of them are responsible,” she emphatically told her 115 million followers. “They all watched an unarmed man die and did nothing‼️ Why do they have different rules????? Let your voice be heard. Be angry,” she continued.

“White people have been using violence against us since the beginning of time. We didn’t invent violence & looting. Will these officers actually get convicted? Probably not. Let your voice be heard.” Nicki encouraged her followers to “call & text to be a part of these petitions,” adding her hopes that “Mr. Floyd” would “rest in peace.”

Nicki’s message comes the same day as George’s cause of death was finally made public. George died as a result of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” on May 25. Outrage over George’s death has been ongoing across the nation as millions rally around the Black Lives Matter movement after footage of George’s death was circulated from a witness’ cellphone.

In the disturbing footage, former Officer Derek Chauvin could be seen forcing his knee into George’s neck, while other officers stood by and did nothing. Even when civilian’s protested for the cops to stop their aggressive actions, nothing was done. George became unconscious and was taken by stretcher to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m. on May 25. Derek Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.