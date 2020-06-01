Nicki Minaj Furious All 4 Police Officers Not Charged In George Floyd’s Murder: ‘They’re ALL Responsible’

Nicki Minaj urged her Instagram followers to ‘let your voice be heard’ over the lack of charges against the police officers who watched George Floyd die on May 25th.

Like so many across the country, Nicki Minaj is angry. The “Monster” rapper, 37, took to her Instagram account on June 1 with a message of disappointment and exasperation, calling out the lack of accountability by the justice system to charge the other officers — Thomas Lane, J.A. Kueng, and Tou Thoa — who watched on as Derek Chauvin pushed his knee into George Floyd‘s neck, leading to his death by asphyxiation. “When 4 black THUGS commit a crime, if 1 person commits murder, they ALL get charged & CONVICTED,” Nicki began her impassioned post, which featured a chalk board with the names of Black men and women who lost their lives under circumstances that involved law enforcement.

“When white THUGS/COPS KILL innocent black people, ALL 4 of them are responsible,” she emphatically told her 115 million followers. “They all watched an unarmed man die and did nothing‼️ Why do they have different rules????? Let your voice be heard. Be angry,” she continued.

“White people have been using violence against us since the beginning of time. We didn’t invent violence & looting. Will these officers actually get convicted? Probably not. Let your voice be heard.” Nicki encouraged her followers to “call & text to be a part of these petitions,” adding her hopes that “Mr. Floyd” would “rest in peace.”

Nicki’s message comes the same day as George’s cause of death was finally made public. George died as a result of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” on May 25. Outrage over George’s death has been ongoing across the nation as millions rally around the Black Lives Matter movement after footage of George’s death was circulated from a witness’ cellphone.

In the disturbing footage, former Officer Derek Chauvin could be seen forcing his knee into George’s neck, while other officers stood by and did nothing. Even when civilian’s protested for the cops to stop their aggressive actions, nothing was done. George became unconscious and was taken by stretcher to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m. on May 25. Derek Chauvin was arrested on May 29 and charged with third degree murder and manslaughter.