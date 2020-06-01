NeNe Leakes Cozies Up To Hubby Gregg While Teasing They Both Have ’Side Pieces’

NeNe Leakes seemingly responded to a new report that she was unfaithful in her marriage to husband Gregg in a an Instagram post on June 1. The ‘RHOA’ star jokingly asked fans to let them ‘cheat in peace,’ after she was accused of having a secret romance with Rodney White.

NeNe Leakes is laughing about affair rumors that continue to surround her marriage with husband Gregg Leakes. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, took to Instagram on Monday to let her 3.6 million followers know that her bond with Gregg is “unbreakable” — so much that they’ve been working on a new project together, which will “soon” be revealed. She shared a happy photo of the couple cuddled up at home together amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Photo credit: Instagram/NeNe Leakes)

“The bond is unbreakable! Everything else might break tho,” she captioned her post, along with a crying-laughing emoji. “But not the bond!” she added. “For real tho, We been working on something very special lately. Noooooo not our marriage fool cause we both got side pieces,” NeNe joked.

“We been working on something we hope to invite you into for cocktails, small bites, smooth music and an amazing atmosphere on the north side of ATL,” she teased. “Coming soon! Keep yo eyes and ears open for dat! PS: Let us cheat in peace and mind your business please,” NeNe concluded, adding the hashtags, “lifeoftheleakes,” “isaidwhatisaid,” and “theunstoppablehustle.”

NeNe and Gregg Leakes at the Fourth Annual ‘One Night for One Drop’ Philanthropy Event in Las Vegas on March 18, 2016. (Photo credit: NeNe Leakes/Instagram)

NeNe’s post came after she was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with APHIS VS National Veterinary Stockpile Director Rodney White, in a new report by Page Six on May 25. The report alleged that NeNe was secretly involved with Rodney between 2017-2019, and that they pair were, “kissing, cuddling, [and] holding” each other during that time.

NeNe’s RHOA co-star and longtime foe, Kenya Moore reacted to the claims, telling HollywoodLife, exclusively, “It’s absolutely the truth.” However, a representative for NeNe denied Page Six‘s report, and shut down Kenya’s claims in a lengthy statement to HollywoodLife.

“It’s quite disturbing that especially during this time of so much pain, that once again, we have to deal with a disgruntled housewife trying to capitalize on NeNe’s name and personal life for the sake of publicity,” the statement began. “Kenya stated herself that she and NeNe have not been on speaking terms for almost two years now, so it makes no sense for her to speak with such familiarity about NeNe’s personal life. And to drag her decades-long marriage, family and relationship through the mud on a consistent basis to insinuate anything about my client’s character is sad, confusing, and a despicable PR tactic that we have no interest in contributing to. We encourage Kenya to focus on her own marriage and we wish her well.”

NeNe and Gregg tied the knot in 1997. They later divorced in 2011, and then remarried in June 2013. Their union has been documented on RHOA since NeNe joined the show in 2008, along with Gregg’s colon cancer diagnosis in June 2018 and his recovery. NeNe and Gregg share a son, Brentt, 21, and both have other children from previous relationships.