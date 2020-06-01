Barack Obama Gives Advice To Protesters On How To Make ‘Real Change’ & Stars Applaud

Barack Obama took to social media to share a lengthy powerful message of advice with ‘basic lessons from past efforts’ to ‘bring about change’ for social injustice and many celebrities responded with their full support.

Barack Obama, 58, spoke out in a statement about the headline-making nationwide protests over the weekend in response to the tragic death of George Floyd on June 1 and included some in-depth “lessons” that he is advising Americans to go by to bring about peaceful “real change”. The political figure’s informative post gained a large amount of supporters, including many celebrities, and some of them shared positive responses on social media. From words of thanks to indications of hope, Barack definitely made a lasting impression.

After citing that “many people have reached out” to ask how the country can bring about “real change” in his posts on Instagram and Twitter, Barack assured his followers that it’s a “new generation of activists” that will “shape strategies that best fit the times.” After applauding the large number of protesters who have been “peaceful, courageous, responsible and inspiring”, he addressed the violence that’s been taking place and advised others to “not excuse violence, or rationalize it, or participate in it.”

“If we want our criminal justice system, and American society at large, to operate a higher ethical code, then we have to model that code ourselves,” he wrote. Barack also talked about the importance of voting in addition to protests and encouraged the American people to “do both” if they want to see a lasting difference in the country because in the end, “it’s the district attorneys and state’s attorneys that decide whether or not to investigate and ultimately charge those involved in police misconduct.”

Once Barack’s posts went public, it didn’t take long for the large amount of responses to come in. La La Anthony wrote, “Thank you. We need leadership” while Allison Janney and Leah Remini retweeted his post. “thank you for continuing to be such an incredible leader to us. more so than anyone else,” Ariana Grande, who was seen participating in the L.A. protests, responded. “Thank you, Mr. President,” Alyssa Milano also wrote.

thank you for continuing to be such an incredible leader to us.

more so than anyone else.

this is why it is of utmost importance to register to vote and get educated on / ready for the primaries in your state. please register today if u haven’t already: https://t.co/B7cu7izTsd https://t.co/begdX04Eo0 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 1, 2020

Thank you, Mr. President. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 1, 2020

Before Barack’s words of encouragement, thousands of Americans took to the streets in cities across the country to march in protest for the justice of Floyd and many other African-Americans’ deaths over the years as well as for change in how others unfairly treat the African-Amercian community. The “Black Lives Matter” movement was in full force and although many moments became unfortunately violent, there were many beautiful moments of peace as well. Stars like Ariana, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Jamie Foxx, and more were spotted on the frontlines of the protests.