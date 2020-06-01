‘America’s Got Talent’ Preview: The Bello Sisters Stun The Judges With Their Insane Flexibility

A trio of incredible acrobats will be hitting the stage during the June 2 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ HL has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the Bello Sisters auditioning for the judges!

The Bello Sisters are just one of the many amazing acts hoping to win America’s Got Talent season 15. The sisters — Loren, Celine, and Joline — take the stage during the second episode of season 15 to show off their skills. These Italian acrobats are sensational.

Their flexibility is out of this world. One sister is holding up the other two sisters while they bend into the most jaw-dropping positions. One of the Bello sisters balances solely on her other sister’s foot and ends up in a handstand.

New AGT judge Sofia Vergara tries to hide behind Heidi Klum’s sleeve. She can’t believe what she’s witnessing! Howie Mandel turns his head towards the crowd. He is stunned by this act.

According to the Bello Sisters Instagram page, the trio has also performed during an NBA halftime show. They’ve also performed in the Roncalli Circus Theater in Germany and attended Verone’s International Circus Academy.

The AGT season 15 premiere kicked off with some truly amazing performances. Archie Williams, a singer who spent nearly 37 years wrongfully incarcerated, captivated the judges with his incredible performance of Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.” Terry Crews used his Golden Buzzer on Voices of Our City Choir, a San Diego community choir that gives a voice to the homeless. This means that the choir is going straight to the live shows.

“We are so proud to present a 15th season of America’s Got Talent this summer,” Simon Cowell, who is also an executive producer as well as a judge, said in a statement. “This show represents the best in perseverance, creativity, and optimism. At a time when families are unable to go out we really hope the new season will bring some much-needed joy and escape.” America’s Got Talent season 15 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.