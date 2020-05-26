‘AGT’ Recap: An Inspiring Homeless Choir Gets Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer In The Season 15 Premiere

‘America’s Got Talent’ is back! Season 15 premiered May 26 and so many incredible acts wowed the judges. But there was one act who won the night by getting Terry Crews’ Golden Buzzer!

America’s Got Talent season 15 welcomes new judge Sofia Vergara to the mix, and Heidi Klum is back on the show. The first audition of season 15 is Pork Chop Revue. This pig-friendly act features pigs and hogs performing tricks on stage. One massive pig even pushes a carriage at one point. Heidi is smitten with the pigs and goes up to kiss one of them! The judges are delighted by the Pork Chop Revue and send this act to the next round.

Next up is the dancing duo Bad Salsa. They’re not actually bad, it’s just an acronym. Sumanth Maroju, 21, and Sonali Majumder, 15, hail from India and haven’t had the easiest lives. They’re ready to make their dreams come true with AGT. Their performance is nothing short of energetic. The flips and twirls they show off are incredible. They’re so fast, too! Sofia raves that they “look beautiful together.” The rest of the judges are equally impressed. They’re moving on!

The next act is young man named Malik, who is an amazing drummer. He’s given up everything to pursue his dream. He started street performing and even began sleeping in a train station. His life changed forever when he fell asleep at the wheel and almost died. He gives his all during his AGT audition. His drumming skills are astounding. You can’t take your eyes off him. He gets a standing ovation from Sofia, Howie, and Simon Cowell. “That was dope!” Howie says. Simon gushes that he is “super talented,” and he’s really never seen an act like this before.

The music duo Broken Roots takes the stage next. One guy is a homicide detective, and the other was in law enforcement and is now opening up a music school for kids. These men croon out a terrific rendition of “Wanted Dead or Alive” by Bon Jovi. They’ve never performed together before! Heidi loves their “recent bromance.” Sofia calls the performance “perfect.” These two are definitely going to the next round.

It’s not AGT without a magician. Ryan Tricks brings up Simon and Howie to test the connection between them. Simon and Cowell are left shocked by Ryan’s tricks, no pun intended. “You did fantastic,” Heidi says. Simon notes that there’s something he really likes about Ryan.

Archie Williams is unlike any AGT contestant we’ve ever seen before. He spent nearly 37 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit. He was ultimately freed in 2019 after DNA testing. Archie reveals that he used to watch AGT in prison, and it’s always been a dream of his to be on the show. He performs a powerful rendition of Elton John’s “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me.” He receives a standing ovation from everyone. “I will never ever listen to that song in the same way ever again after you sang that,” Simon tells Archie. “It took on a whole different meaning for me, and you’re a very courageous person. By the way, you have a really good voice. You really, really do. This is an audition I will never forget for the whole of my life.” Simon gets up and gives Archie a hug.

After a slew of bad performances, Double Dragon hits the stage. The twin sisters are originally from Peru but are living in San Francisco. They slay their performance of “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls. They’re not just singing, they’re dancing, too. They take the energy to a whole new level. The girls start crying after hearing all the cheers. Heidi calls them “super entertaining.” All four judges say yes to Double Dragon. After they walk off the stage, Simon goes backstage to thank them for saving the day.

Next up is Vincent Marcus, an impressionist. He’s never performed live before, just on social media. He wows with his impersonations of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, JAY Z, and more. “I think your life is going to change because you are an amazing live performer,” Howie says. Simon says Vincent has “real star quality.”

The most shocking performance of the night is from Moses, an insane danger act. He seemingly lights himself on fire during his performance. He steps in front of the judges and sticks a knife up his nose. He also puts a big blade in front of the judges. He places a cinder block on his back and asks Terry to break the cinder block while his mouth is on the blade. Terry does what he’s told, and the guy is totally fine when it’s all over! Simon calls Moses a “born entertainer.” After Moses leaves the stage, Howie admits that was “probably the craziest thing” he’s ever seen.

The final performance of the night is Voices of Our City Choir, a group that gives a voice to the homeless. This choir helps homeless people get off the street. For so many of the choir members, this group has saved them. The group performs a powerful original song. Sofia calls the performance “fantastic,” and Heidi admits that she was so “moved” by the choir. Terry comes out onto the stage to give the Voices of Our City Choir what he thinks they deserve – the Golden Buzzer! One of the choir members falls out of her chair when Terry hits the Golden Buzzer. Sofia and Heidi wonder if she’s OK, but she’s just happy. This act is going straight to the live shows!