Celeb Trainer Sami Clarke Gives Her Go-To Moves For A Quick Burn & Her Favorite Healthy Q-Tine Recipe

Trainer to Montana Brown & Devon Windsor, Sami Clarke spoke to HL about how to get a quick burn at home & revealed her favorite healthy recipe!

As we continue to refer to at-home workouts in the midst of this pandemic, celebrity trainer and health/wellness advocate Sami Clarke has been at the forefront of providing her thousands of loyal followers with workouts and recipes to get them through. The fit trainer spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, dishing on her go-to tips and tricks for staying motivated at home and sharing an abs and arms workout for HollywoodLife fans! “I would honestly tell anyone that a walk is already movement, especially if they don’t want to move their bodies, just a walk can get your blood pumping and make you feel better,” Sami explained. “From there, squats are always a solid go-to, and give me some abs with bicycles.”

She continued, “Lunges, front and back, are so good for the glutes and then, you can’t go wrong with push-ups and using bodyweight. Just those few exercises are a great starting point.” Sami added that in order to stay motivated to workout daily, she recommends having an accountability buddy. “Having an accountability partner is a game changer for me. I have a group of girls who I chat with the night before, and we know what workout we’re going to do and what time it will be,” she said. “Whether it’s a family member or a friend, you’re going to motivate each other and hold each other accountable.”

In addition to her quick burn workouts, Sami also shared that her favorite recipe right now is her homemade protein balls! “They’re so easy and just grab-and-go,, and taste like dessert” she gushed. The recipe includes oats, honey, almond butter and protein powder, which you roll up into balls and put in the fridge.

Sami shared this recipe and more on her YouTube channel, where people can also tune in to her workouts! She also offers a program on the app Fit Plans, which you can find via her Instagram.