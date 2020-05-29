Celeb Hairstylist Justine Marjan Shares How To Recreate Ashley Graham’s Flirty Bun For Zoom Dates

Dating isn’t cancelled in q-tine! Celeb hairstylist Justine Marjan gave us the perfect style for at-home Zoom dates, that she did on Ashley Graham!

Some days, we don’t even want to brush our hair in the Q. But, with an influx of Zoom meetings, virtual happy hours and even FaceTime dates, we need to spruce ourselves up despite the current situation! HollywoodLife.com enlisted hair extraordinaire, stylist to the stars Justine Marjan for a step-by-step tutorial to recreating the chic messy bun look she did on Ashley Graham. In an Instagram Live, Justine walked me through the quick and easy look that requires minimal products and guarantees optimal cuteness!

To create the look, start by spraying roots with Tresemmé Volumizing Dry Shampoo and Tresemmé Micro Mist Hairspray in Extend and massage the products into your scalp to create separation. Section away a triangular piece of face-framing pieces at the front of your hairline around your middle part and leave them there and out of the way while you create your bun. You can use your fingers to gather the rest of your hair half-up and secure it with an elastic where you want your bun to be. Then, using the WetBrush Original Detangler, gather the back half of your hair into the original ponytail and secure it with another elastic. Take the combined ponytails and wist the length of the hair, tie it into a knot, and secure it in a bun-like knot with bobby pins. Release the front two pieces and style them with the GHD Soft Curl Iron, twisting the hair away from the face.

In the end, you’ll have a super cute and quick-to-do look! Watch the HollywoodLife IGTV video for a more in-depth step-by-step with Justine, who also styles Olivia Culpo, Chloe Bennett and more A-Listers. The celeb stylist will be joining me for another tutorial (low buns — so cute!) on Wednesday, June 3rd at 2 PM ET, so be sure to tune in on HollywoodLife’s IG Live.