’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Lisa & Usman Prepare To Marry After Their Fight

Lisa and Usman aren’t letting a little fight stop them from getting married. In this EXCLUSIVE ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ preview, Lisa and Usman get ready for their big day.

Lisa and Usman’s wedding day has arrived! The couple is headed down the aisle on the May 31 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. Lisa, 52, is more than ready to tie the knot, even after her latest fight with Usman, 30. “Last night, Usman and I got into a huge fight in front of both of his brothers,” Lisa says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “I do feel bad, but him and I talked about it and we’re not going to throw away because we had an argument or two.”

Lisa is also flying back to the U.S. tomorrow. The next 24 hours are going to be very hectic, to say the least. Like Lisa, Usman is ready to get married despite the tiff they had in front of his brothers. “Even though she embarrassed me in front of my elders, I still want to marry Lisa because I love her so very much,” Usman gushes.

They both begin to get ready for their wedding. “Baby girl, I’m ready. Come and see your king!” Usman says after he’s finished getting dressed.

Usman can’t wait to see what the future holds for him and Lisa. “Even though my brothers, Faruq and Muhammed, they are not happy with her, I’m very, very happy at this moment. And I’m just imagining how my life is going to be in America,” he says.

Lisa came across Usman’s profile on social media and had no idea he is a famous entertained and musician in Nigeria. Lisa went to Nigeria to marry Usman. After their fair share of ups and downs, these two are ready for the next chapter of their lives together. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.