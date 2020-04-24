‘Before The 90 Days’ Preview: Erika Laughs Over Stephanie Only Calling Her A ‘Special Friend’

Erika introduces Stephanie to some Australian culture in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.’ When Stephanie talks about Erika, she refers to her as only a ‘special friend.’

Erika, 24, wants to show Stephanie, 29, what boomerangs are all about in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 26 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. “Today I’m taking steps to go and see that a guy that makes some boomerangs because I really want to show her a little bit of Australian culture,” Erika says. “And what American doesn’t want to throw a boomerang when they come to Australia?” Erika introduces Stephanie to a man named Roy, who makes boomerangs. He’s an Aboriginal from the Northern Flinders Rangers.

Roy shows Erika and Stephanie come-back boomerangs and hunting boomerangs. Stephanie asks to throw a boomerang, and Roy says he’ll tell her how to do it. Roy makes small talk and asks Stephanie what brought her to Port Augusta. Stephanie tells him that she’s just visiting Erika. “So she’s your friend?” Roy asks. Stephanie looks at Erika, who replies, “Yeah.” Stephanie adds, “Special friend.”

In her confessional, Stephanie admits she called Erika only a “special friend” because “I don’t really know what his beliefs are. I really just don’t want to get into a really weird discussion with this man. I kind of just want to focus on the tasks at hand.” Erika laughs over Stephanie’s “special friends” line. It’s hard to tell if Erika is fine with being called a “special friend” or a little annoyed by it.

Stephanie has traveled all the way to Australia from Yonkers, New York, to meet Erika after talking online for months. The couple, the first same-sex couple to be featured on the TLC franchise, has faced many struggles already, including jealousy and intimacy issues. 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.