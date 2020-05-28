Tom Brady’s Selling His Custom $300k Cadillac Escalade: See Pics & Other Expensive Celebrity Rides

After saying good-bye to the city of Boston and the New England Patriots, Tom Brady is now parting with his incredibly expensive Cadillac Escalade, a car he called his personal ‘sanctuary.’

Don’t expect to see Tom Brady drive up to Raymond James Stadium in his trademark stretched Becker Cadillac Escalade when/if the 2020 NFL season kicks off. The new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is selling his whip, and it’s more than just a car to the six-time Super Bowl Champion. The vehicle often gave Tom a breather from being one of the biggest sports stars on the planet. “Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy,” Tom, 42, writes in the car’s listing on Becker Automotive Design‘s website. “From day one, it became my sanctuary from the outside noise.”

“I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug,” Tom adds. “With such limited time in my busy schedule, the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my playbook, make phone calls, and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up, and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.” She could also be a part of your family, only if you have some major cash to spend. With only 13,000 miles, the asking price is $300,000 OBO. However, this is not just any car.

The 20″ stretched Becker Cadillac Escalade ESV Mobile Office includes 10″ length rear doors “for ease of entry and exit while providing a more proportional and normal exterior appearance,” according to the listing. It comes with a 5″ single stamped, steel raised roof. There are two 6-way electric reclining VIP seats with electric leg rests. The car also includes a 32″ HD LCD screen, a rear 12″ screen, and Savant controlled A/V system. “Two large aviation-style folding tables hand veneered in a burl wood finish. A high-end mobile internet router that allows for multiple service providers, ensuring the very best connectivity on the road,” reads the listing.

The car was actually $350,000 when new, which is quite pricy, but what’s even more mind-blowing is that this isn’t even the most expensive celebrity car out there. Kylie Jenner has a garage full of cars whose price tags match or exceed that of Tom’s Escalade. Chris Brown’s Lamborghini Aventador is worth more than twice that. Heck, Tracy Morgan’s Bugatti Veyron was worth a cool two million before it got into a wreck. However, none of those cars were ever owned by someone who won six Super Bowls. So, Tom for the win?