Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Stassie Karanikolaou Chows Down On A Hot Dog In Daisy Dukes While At Bestie’s Mansion  

Stassie Karanikolaou really enjoyed her lunch at Kylie Jenner’s home on May 26! The model enjoyed a hotdog while she showed off her amazing curves in a crop top and jean shorts. Stassie’s latest snaps have us starving!

We’re hungry, all of a sudden. Stassie Karanikolaou made lunchtime sexy on Tuesday afternoon when she indulged in a hotdog, as seen in two new snaps on her Instagram account. The model chowed down on the barbecue staple while at Kylie Jenner‘s mansion, where they’re quarantining together. She simply captioned her post with a hotdog emoji.

“That blowout tho,” Kylie wrote in the comments. The new snaps were taken by Zack Bias, according to their friend, Fai Khadra, who noted it in the comments. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Anastasia’s first photo shows her hotdog bun with a bite in it. Other Instagram users inquired if she “actually ate the hotdog” or “used it for show.” Stassie clarified in the comments, “I for sure ate it when I was done with the pics.” And, we don’t blame her!

While she’s been at home, Stassie has been focused on her workouts. She’s currently obsessed with My Body Revolution — a new EMS technology that firms muscles, burns fat and relives body tensions, according to information about the product that she recently shared on social media. She also enjoys hiking and other outdoor activities with Kylie and their girl squad.

(Photo credit: Anastasia Karanikolaou/Instagram)

The Savage x Fenty by Rihanna ambassador continues to flaunt her curves in sultry poolside snaps and lingerie photos on Instagram. From her neon Revolve suits, to her string bikinis by Fashion Nova, Stassie’s style is sizzling hot this summer. Not to mention, her twinning photos with BFF Kylie are unmatched. The duo is known for their matching designers looks, down to their accessories. And, they’re currently ruling TikTok with their hilarious impressions of moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians.