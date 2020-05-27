One of the most highly-anticipated movies of the summer is Disney+’s ‘Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.’ The trailer debuted on May 27, introducing us to the royal recruits who are going to save the world.

Where the fairytale ends is where their story begins. The new live-action Disney+ original movie, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, will stream exclusively on the service starting July 17. This movie is perfect for the whole family to watch. The royal recruits of Secret Society of Second-Born Royals inspire audiences of all ages to forge their own paths and channel their inner superheroes.

“There’s a special gene, exclusive to second-borns of royal bloodlines,” James explains in the trailer. “A gene that gives some of us extraordinary abilities. Your abilities are unique to you alone.” Amidst their training, these royal recruits will have to battle someone who wants the throne. “He’s more powerful than any of us, but he’s not more powerful than all of us,” Sam says. They’re royalty by day and heroes by night!

The movie stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Sam; Skylar Astin as James; Olivia Deeble as Roxana; Niles Fitch as Tuma; Faly Rakotohavana as Matteo; Isabella Blake Thomas as January; Elodie Yung as Queen Catherine; Ashley Liao as Eleanor; Noah Lomax as Mike; and Greg Bryk as the villainous Inmate 34.

The synopsis for the movie reads, “Secret Society of Second-Born Royals follows Sam, a rebellious teenage royal who unknowingly develops superpowers from a genetic trait attributed only to second-borns of royal lineage. Second-in-line to the throne of the kingdom of Illyria, Sam constantly questions what it means to be royal and wants to create her own legacy. Unlike Sam’s picture-perfect older sister Eleanor who will become the next queen, Sam would rather rock out with her bandmate and best friend Mike at an illegal protest or ditch a royal engagement for a wild night out. Fed up with her daughter’s misbehavior, Queen Catherine sends Sam to a summer boarding school where she and four other second-born royals – Tuma, Roxana, January, and Matteo – discover they have unique super-human abilities and are invited to join a secret society with a longstanding tradition of covertly keeping the peace. With a new sense of purpose and a little help from their Secret Society instructor James, Sam and her fellow royal recruits must learn to harness their newfound powers and work together as a team before they can save the world.”