Kim Kardashian Stuns In Curve Hugging Crop Top & Skirt Set While Rocking Hip-Length Braid – See Pics

Kim Kardashian put on a fashion show — right inside her Hidden Hills home! The ‘KUWTK’ star strutted in her hallway in a figure-hugging co-ord set, PVC heels and a braided hairstyle.

Hidden away inside her Hidden Hills home, Kim Kardashian took advantage of her quarantine to play dress up. The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star slipped into a pink ribbed skirt and crop top set with sexy cut-outs, which she shared photos of to Instagram on May 26. Kim topped off the look with dolphin earrings in a matching pink shade, transparent heels and a single braid that snaked past her backside for the mini fashion show. Overall, Kim looked ready to hit up an LA hotspot like The Nice Guy (RIP pre-quarantine night outs).

“Hindsight’s 2020,” Kim captioned the photo, a cheeky reference to the last photo in the style-savvy slideshow (in which her back was turned). Stars like Kylie Jenner and La La Anthony approved of Kim’s pink quarantine look, which they reacted to with matching pink emojis like hearts and flowers.

Kim also recently took to Instagram to celebrate her six-year wedding anniversary with her husband Kanye West, 42, on May 24! “6 years down; forever to go,” Kim captioned two sweet photos, which showed the reality television star kissing Kanye on the cheek at the dinner table. Kim looked just as gorgeous in those photos, wearing a champagne-colored satin dress.

From dressing up to filming KUWTK at home to celebrating special occasions like her wedding anniversary and Easter, Kim has been making the most of her quarantine! Her shapewear brand, SKIMS, has even responded by donating $1 million to those affected by the crisis, in addition to selling face masks (which sold out on the very same day they launched on May 16). No one can say Kim didn’t take her forced downtime for granted, once 2020 really just becomes another year in “hindsight.”