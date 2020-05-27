Angelina Jolie Then & Now: From ‘Tomb Raider’ To ‘Maleficent’ & Beyond

Angelina Jolie has been a force on the big screen and on the red carpet since the ’80s! From her edgy black hair in 1996’s ‘Foxfire,’ to her bright yellow ball gown at the Cannes Film Festival in 2007, Angelina’s beauty and fashion evolution is unmatched!

Angelina Jolie just gets better with age. The Oscar-winning actress, 44, is one of few in Hollywood who can transform into diverse looks for roles, red carpets and beyond. Angelina has redefined the standards of beauty and fashion, which is what makes her transcendent both in front of and behind the camera. Take look back at the actress in her younger years to now in our attached gallery!

While most kids were on the playground or at the movies at a young age, Angelina was walking red carpets. She attended the 1986 Academy Awards with her father, actor Jon Voight, her brother James Haven and their grandmother (Jon’s mother) Barbara Voight. Angelina, who was just 11-years-old at the time, looked wise beyond her years in a beautiful white lace dress and pearls.

Two years later, Angelina was back at the Oscars with her dad and brother. — This time, in a sophisticated black gown with puffy sleeves. She looked a bit different in 1988. Her hair was longer, she was much taller, and her red carpet etiquette was evidently more seasoned — due to experience, of course.

(L-R) James Haven, Barbara Voight, Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight at the 1986 Academy Awards. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock) (L-R) James Haven, Barbara Voight, Angelina Jolie and Jon Voight at the 1986 Academy Awards. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina Jolie at the ‘Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’ film premiere in London, UK on October 9, 2019. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Angelina’s style eventually turned edgier and sexier as she grew up in the spotlight and took on various roles. She’s donned short and long hairstyles for fierce portrayals of characters in films like, Foxfire (1996), Hackers (1995), Gone in 60 Seconds (2000), Tomb Raider (2001), Wanted (2008), Maleficent (2014), Salt (2010) and more. Her 1999 film, Girl Interrupted forced Angelina to transform into a seductive, dangerous blonde. As a result, she ended up winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress alongside Wynona Ryder.

