Tristan Thompson: Why He Won’t Have To Take A 2nd DNA Test In Paternity Suit – Experts Explain

David Nicholson, Managing Director of DNA Legal tells HL EXCLUSIVELY, that DNA tests are almost never questioned in court. In fact he says, "less than 0.1% of cases are disputed." And according to the DNA expert the reason they are so rarely disputed is two pronged. First, he explains that "DNA Legal tests are 99.999999% positive confirmation of paternity and 100% accurate for exclusions of paternity. The only way to get more accurate is to test every person in the world."

In addition to being more than 99% accurate, when a paternity test is done legally, providers follow a strict chain of command to ensure there is no tampering with the results. “Legal tests follow a full chain of custody process with ID and documents checked,” David tells HL. “So, provided all people involved follow this process, any tampering can be picked up.”

In order to make the paternity tests tamper proof a very strict chain of custody is followed. According to David, the chain of custody means that the person being tested “visits a registered collection centre or a certified technician attends their home. They then provide photo ID and the collators takes photos of them on a secure mobile app. The collector carried out the appointment by taking DNA samples and placing them and the paperwork in a tamper proof evidence bag (bank vault secure) that shows if anyone has opened it. The lave then gets the samples and checks that no tampering has occurred. Reports are then issued with photos, ID and COC verification complete. This ensures a robust chain of custody process.”