Tristan Thompson: Why He Won’t Have To Take A 2nd DNA Test In Paternity Suit – Experts Explain
Tristan Thompson is suing a woman who claims he’s the father of her child, despite a negative paternity test. She wants him to take a second test — here’s why he won’t have to.
Tristan Thompson,29, is taking Kimberly Alexander to court because she’s claiming that he’s the father of her five-year-old son, even after he took a paternity test that came back negative. Kimberly refuses to accept the results of the DNA test because the lab that tested Tristan has previously worked with his ex Khloe Kardashian, 35, and her family. Kimberly claims there’s a conflict of interest and wants the NBA player to submit to a second test. But, according to two experts, the results of the first DNA test will stand up in court and Tristan won’t be required to take a second test.
Family law attorney, Kelly Chang Rickert, tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kimberly’s request is both unusual and unjustified. “DNA testing brings about a great amount of grief and stress on the person being tested, and if there is a conclusive result, no retest will be allowed. It is also uncommon to dispute DNA tests.” The L.A. based attorney ads, “I don’t think this woman is justified in requesting a second DNA test.”