Jessie James Decker Gushes Over ‘Handy Man’ Husband Eric In Cheeky New Beach Pic

Jessie James Decker shared an eye-catching photo that showed her confidently displaying her behind in a revealing bikini while lovingly wrapping her arms around her husband Eric Decker on a beach on May 22.

Jessie James Decker, 32, and Eric Decker, 33, are looking more in love than ever in their latest sexy pic! The country singer took to Instagram on May 22 to share the PDA-filled photo and gush over her hunky hubby at the the same time. “My handy man,” she captioned the snapshot, which showed her and Eric standing on a beach while wrapping their arms around each other. She’s wearing a bikini in the pic while Eric is shirtless with only red shorts and a backwards baseball cap on as he places one hand on her behind.

The eye-catching photo naturally got a lot of attention from Jessie’s followers and they didn’t hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section. “Y’all are perfect!” one follower wrote. “Hottest couple ever,” another wrote. “You two are the absolute cutest!” a third gushed. Many others put heart-eyed emojis to express their love for the pic.

Jessie’s latest pic comes a month after she defended a pic she posted that showed her stretching out on a chair in her home while wearing a white T-shirt and black underwear. Since one of her small sons could be seen in the background of the photo, one follower suggested she shouldn’t be wearing undergarments around her children. “Yes. No different than a swim suit,” she wrote in response to the follower. “I teach my children the body is beautiful. Nothing to be ashamed of.” She also responded to another follower who suggested she posted the pic because she was “really desperate” for attention. “Yeah, I don’t get enough love,” she sarcastically wrote. “Can I get a hug?”

It’s great to see Jessie staying confident and embracing her fit figure as well as the love she has with her husband and kids. We hope to see more similar posts like her latest ones in the future!