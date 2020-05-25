Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Troll Accuses Her Of Having ‘Balding Hair’: ‘People Just Suck’

Chrissy Teigen posted a gorgeous pic of herself with flowing hair on May 25 and was quick to respond to a follower who left a comment claiming she had ‘balding hair on the runway’ in one of her previous pics.

Chrissy Teigen, 34, is known for speaking her mind on social media and that’s exactly what she did on May 25 when she responded to a comment that one troll left on her latest Instagram pic. After the model posted a gorgeous topless but censored pic of herself posing with long flowing hair, white underwear and white knee-high boots, it didn’t take long for the troll to claim the pic was better than one she posted with “balding hair” the day before.

“Awe your hair grew in! I very much did not enjoy your photo from yesterday with balding hair on runway. Much better! Congratulations and thank you,” the troll’s comment read. After another follower expressed disbelief over what the troll said and asked Chrissy if she knew them and it was a joke, she clapped back with her own comment. “Of course I don’t. People just f*ckin suck lol,” she wrote.

Chrissy’s response seemed to indicate that she’s used to dealing with trolls on a daily basis but of course, as she’s shown, that doesn’t stop her from saying what she feels when she’s in the mood for it. Instagram followers aren’t the only people she’ll clap back at though. Chrissy also claps back at fellow celebs when they say or do something she doesn’t agree with and one of her latest comments was aimed at Ivanka Trump, 38. After Ivanka tweeted a pic of a living room home fort she made with her kids and talked about packing sandwiches during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chrissy retweeted it and added the words, “after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests.”