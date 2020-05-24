‘RHOA’: Eva Marcille Reveals Her Theory On Why NeNe Leakes Wants Her Fired From The Show

‘RHOA’s Eva Marcille doesn’t fully understand why NeNe Leakes wants her fired from the show, but Eva’s spilling her new theory on why her co-star might want her axed.

Eva Marcille, 35, doesn’t understand what NeNe Leakes‘, 52, problem is after The Real Housewives of Atlanta star publicly called for her to lose her peach next season, but she’s got her theories. “NeNe has her life, she has her kids, she has her grandkids, she has her man — I don’t understand why she is at all the least bit concerned with what I am doing if it’s in a negative fashion,” Eva told HollywoodLife’s TVTalk EXCLUSIVELY on May 10. “We used to be friends, she spoke at my wedding, we were cool, so if you’re not worried about me in a positive fashion in any way that would enrich my life, then forget about it. Why you mad? It just seems very miserable. You know how they say misery loves company? It’s one of those.”

NeNe’s interview came out of nowhere for Eva, who was quick to clap back at the Atlanta OG she once called her pal. “Well, first of all, I said it on the show and I was very genuine with NeNe where I did accept her apology but I do tread lightly,” Eva said. “Now, I forgive her because we all make mistakes. I don’t expect anyone to be perfect. I’m definitely not perfect, but, I tread lightly, however, once this season was over, she is doing multiple interviews on who should have a peach and Eva’s boring and all she does is have kids and I’m like, ‘Why am I in your mouth?’ You were mute the whole season and now all of the sudden you have all these opinions on what I should and shouldn’t be doing with my life. I’m so confused.”

The feud escalated at the reunion so much that the two had to be muted by their boss, Andy Cohen, 51. NeNe got so irritated that she even walked off during part one (and later again in part two, only to never return again). Although Eva was annoyed her co-star fleeing during the virtual taping, she understands why NeNe did what she did. “Porsha [Williams] and NeNe came in there guns blazing,” Eva revealed. “They were nasty! You have to remember, these reunions start at old dark 30. It’s at the crack of dawn and they were on 10 from the beginning until whichever was their end.”

Despite NeNe’s wishes, as well as rumors about who’s in and who’s out for season 13, Eva has no plans to turn her peach into a plum anytime soon. “Bravo has not sent me, ‘Oh, we do not want you papers,’ Eva said. “There have definitely been no ‘no thank you’ talks. I think it’s good for the show to think about how you would want to position the cast and who you would want to integrate with and how you would want to mix it up, but honey, I just came. She’s going nowhere.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta concludes season 12 with part three of the reunion on May 24 at 8pm.