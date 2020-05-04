Eva Marcille Involved In Most ‘Heated Discussions’ At ‘RHOA’ Reunion: She ‘Felt Disrespected’

Eva Marcille may come out of the ‘RHOA’ reunion as the MVP, as HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned she was ‘the most loud and vocal’ while filming the virtual face-off with her co-stars.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion may still be a few days away, but thanks to a solid source, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned interesting details about the franchise’s first ever virtual face-off. To start, we’ve been told that Eva Marcille, 35, will be the one to watch on Sunday, May 10, when the first hour of the three-part reunion premieres. “Eva Marcille came in hard at the reunion, which surprised a lot of people,” a source told us. “There were rumors that she may lose her peach, but after the reunion, that would be surprising.”

“Eva was probably the most loud and vocal about her feelings out of anyone, which really caught a lot of people off guard, including the cast,” our source continued. “Nobody thought she’d play that hard, but she definitely came to play! She’ll be at the center of many heated discussions. Some of the things the ladies were saying, particularly NeNe [Leakes], really bothered Eva and she was so happy that she finally got the chance to address people face-to-face. She felt disrespected.”

NeNe and Eva have had their fair share of arguments over the years, but it was actually NeNe who introduced Eva to the cast just a couple seasons ago, and Eva’s been on the show ever since. So despite their squabbles, they remained tight. That was until recently, when NeNe spoke to Entertainment Tonight before the reunion and dissed Eva as the most boring person on the show.

“I think only one person on this cast doesn’t seem to have carried any weight this season,” NeNe said, when asked who she thinks should lose their Georgia peach. “I think that’s very obvious who that person is, and I don’t think they sit in the cast that well. I don’t feel like Eva brings that much to the cast. I’m just being honest. It’s really like when you look at a show every day – like the whole cast is away, and you don’t miss the person at all, it’s sort of like we didn’t even know you were here, you know.”

At the time, Eva clapped back by calling NeNe “ratchet”, but it’s now clear that she continued the fight while filming the reunion on April 23. And we’ll see just how hard she goes, when it finally airs on May 10. Get a tease here, and be sure to watch new episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.