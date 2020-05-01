‘RHOA’ Reunion Trailer: NeNe Hangs Up After Kenya, Kandi & Porsha Start Screaming On Zoom

The jaw-dropping trailer for the ‘RHOA’ reunion proves that the ladies certainly didn’t need to be in the same room to bring the drama.

“Here I am, fabulous and ready to slay,” NeNe Leakes says, as the highly-anticipated trailer for The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion kicks off. “Get into it, girls.” And that, they do. In the 45-second sneak peek at the three-part Season 12 reunion, which kicks off on Sunday, May 10, Kenya Moore can be seen interrogating Marlo Hampton while the other ladies watch with shocked looks on their faces. “When have you ever had a man on this show, other than the one you and NeNe were f***ing at the same time?” she asks.

Porsha Williams then goes after Eva Marcille, who Porsha claims threw shade at her baby. “First of all, I will never forgive you for ever speaking on my child,” she screams before leaning into the camera, as host Andy Cohen sips on his cup of coffee while glaring at the screen. “Do you see me? Do you hear what I am saying?” she yells.

Eva, 35, says, “I never spoke on your child”, but Porsha, 38, fires back, “Yes, the f*** you did”. And that’s not all. Afterwards, Kandi Burruss takes some jabs at NeNe, 52, when she says, “I’m embedded in your motherf***ing brain, bitch. And you’re gonna keep knowing me.” But NeNe’s not having any of it. She reacts by yelling “bye” and shutting down her video feed. The women ask what happened before Cynthia Bailey complains that she can’t see NeNe anymore.

Want to see more? The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs on Sunday, May 10, at 8pm on Bravo. Part 2 will follow on May 17 with Part 3 airing on May 24.