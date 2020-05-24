Lisa Rinna Throws Shade At Lisa Vanderpump After She Seemingly Disses Kyle Richards

Another day, another ‘RHOBH’ drama! Lisa Vanderpump has weighed in on Kyle Richards’ beef with her costars Garcelle Beauvais and Denise Richards.

Lisa Vanderpump, 59, weighed in on the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills drama involving Kyle Richards, 51, and her co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards, and Erika Jayne. Kyle took to Twitter on May 20, as the latest episode of the Bravo reality series aired, writing “Trying to think of one time anyone defended me. Like maybe now would be a good time [Lisa] Rinna #rhobh.” Fans were quick to reply to the child star, with one follower reminder her that Lisa Vanderpump was a longstanding pal.

“Errr you did have a very good friend @LisaVanderpump but when she was mourning and going through a difficult time you all turned on her like a pack of wolves…….,” the fan commented, to which Lisa replied, “True dat.” Fans of the franchise will remember that the pair had a massive falling out back in 2018 over a puppy adoption. Lisa then announced that she was leaving RHOBH in June 2019 after nine seasons. The former friends have run into each other on occasion while out-and-about, but Lisa has since said the friendship was “finished”.

Trying to think of one time anyone defended me 🤔 Like maybe now would be a good time Rinna #rhobh — Kyle Richards (@KyleRichards) May 21, 2020

Although they aren’t super close, Kyle revealed it “felt weird” filming the show without one of the OG housewives. While appearing on the “After Show” segment for the April 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kyle revealed what it actually felt like to film without the only other person who had stayed on the show since Season 1. “People keep asking me if it was weird for me to do the show without Lisa, and before we started I did feel weird,” Kyle confessed to Andy Cohen. “Because we had started together, 10 years ago.”

Kyle doesn’t feel the same way anymore, though. “But once we started filming the show just like takes off and all these women have so much stuff going on,” she explained. “Things start happening that you really don’t think about it honestly.” At that point, Teddi Mellencamp — another guest star on the show — chimed in, saying, “I’ve been able to get to know everybody in such a different way than I did in my past two seasons as well.”