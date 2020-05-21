It is going to be an explosive reunion for the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ cast as the trailer alone includes massive fights, tears and more!

The Vanderpump Rules stars are known to bring it in the drama department and the upcoming 3-part virtual reunion doesn’t disappoint. Bravo released the trailer for it on Thursday, May 21, in advance of it officially beginning on Tuesday, June 2. The clip starts out sweetly with Brittany Cartwright, 31, saying “It’s reunion day!” while getting camera ready. That lasted for about a second as it segue’s into Scheana Shay, 35, joking about who would be “the first one” to cry out of the group which led to, well, everyone from James Kennedy to Ariana Madix shedding some tears. The footage also had Brittany flipping out next to her husband Jax Taylor, 40, where she screamed, “This is one of the hardest times I’ve had to go through in my f***ng life!”

A big story that has been making the rounds for months has been the fallout between former BFF’s Kristen Doute, 37, and Katie Maloney & Stassi Schroeder. The James Mae founder and blonde bombshell get into it during the trailer where the former yells, “My life is none of your business!” Stassi, 31, who is seated next to her fiance Beau Clark, 39, retorts back with, “You’re a liar!”

The three ladies aren’t the only ones who aren’t on pleasant speaking terms anymore. Tom Sandoval, 36, seemingly sounds off on his bitter feud with Jax during the explosive reunion. “I’ve never had anybody do more f***ked up things to me in my entire f–king life,” he yelled. Jax told HollywoodLife exclusively back in March that Tom does a lot of things “people don’t see” which “pisses” him off.

The trailer ends with a major shocker as reunion host Andy Cohen, 51, asked newbie Max Boyens, the following: “there anyone else that you want to fess up to messing around with?” They don’t show his response but everyone including Lisa Vanderpump, 59, is left stunned over the news!