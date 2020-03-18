Jax Taylor Wishes He Went With His ‘Gut Instinct’ & ‘Disinvited’ Tom Sandoval From Wedding

Jax Taylor feels Tom Sandoval did ‘a great job’ as best man in his wedding to Brittany Cartwright but admitted he’d think twice about including him now since he does things that ‘you just don’t do to a friend’.

Jax Taylor, 40, is not afraid to admit that he’s not a big fan of the way his Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval, 36, has treated him and others in the past and it’s even made him rethink about his participation in his Kentucky wedding. The reality star spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about how his current feud with his former best friend, Tom, who was his best man during his 2019 marriage ceremony to Brittany Cartwright, 31, is still going on and was quick to reveal that he would “disinvite” him if he could go back.

“He did a great job. But, he’s done a lot that people don’t see and it pisses me off,” Jax EXCLUSIVELY told us about Tom’s place in the wedding. “I wish I stuck with my gut instinct and disinvited them. There are some things that Tom does that are below the belt and things you just don’t do to a friend.”

Brittany, who also EXCLUSIVELY spoke to us, gave her opinion about Tom in the wedding and also mentioned how even though things between him and Jax are rough, she’s still a fan of his girlfriend Ariana Madix, 34. “He did do a lot on the wedding day, and it was cute how he’d run around and help us,” she explained. “I thought it was very nice. I love Ariana to pieces, so we try to keep Jax and Tom’s thing separate.”

Although Jax’s admission about how he would have removed Tom from his wedding party if he could do it again is quite bold, he still doesn’t not like him. “I don’t dislike him — I just choose to not hang out with him anymore. I’m at a different point in my life,” he said.

Jax and Tom, who were best friends for many years, even before Vanderpump Rules began seven years ago, are known for having an up and down friendship that’s played out on the series. Jax’s comments about Tom and his wedding don’t come as too much of a surprise considering the rift the guys had before the big day took place, which was seen in the Feb. 18 episode. It started when Tom approached Jax and Brittany about the controversy surrounding the original pastor they had planned for their wedding, who was known for making hateful homophobic comments in the months prior. He asked them why they delayed firing the pastor and it led to a huge escalation that ended with Brittany in tears and Jax threatening to kick Tom out of the wedding party.