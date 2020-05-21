‘RHOA’ Alum Sheree Whitfield Shades NeNe Leakes As ‘Calculated’: ‘She Needs That Check’

‘RHOA’ OG Sheree Whitfield has no problem being shady when it comes to her feelings on NeNe Leakes and she’s EXCLUSIVELY revealing why.

Sheree Whitfield, 50, and NeNe Leakes, 52, delivered good drama when The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered 12 seasons ago, and currently, Sheree still has no problem throwing shade at her old co-star over her behavior. “I think she’s very calculated,” Sheree told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY from the infamous Chateau Sheree on May 15. “She has a huge following. It may get people thinking. I don’t know. I can’t even fathom getting into [her] head!”

The comments Sheree is referring to are the fighting words NeNe used against cast member Eva Marcille, 35. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, NeNe revealed she believes Eva should be fired from the show before next season. “I don’t feel like Eva brings that much to the cast,” NeNe said. Eva was quick to clap back when she went live on Instagram with HollywoodLife for an episode of TVTalk. “I’m definitely not perfect, but, I tread lightly, however, once this season was over, she is doing multiple interviews on who should have a peach and Eva’s boring and all she does is have kids and I’m like, ‘Why am I in your mouth?’ Eva questioned on May 10. “You were mute the whole season and now all of the sudden you have all these opinions on what I should and shouldn’t be doing with my life. I’m so confused.”

It’s clear that NeNe’s latest digs at Eva were not at all surprising to her former co-star who has seen it one too many times before. “I think NeNe — She’s done it to everybody,” Sheree said. “She’s done it to me, she’s done it to Cynthia, she’s done it to Kenya, she’s done it to even Porsha. So me personally, I would never. That’s not my job. Even if I’m not getting along with someone, at the end of the day, it’s your job to go in and entertain and be who you are.”

But the shade throwing did not stop there for the former Housewife who felt NeNe didn’t deliver this season but won’t be going anywhere, either. “Story line?” Sheree asked about NeNe’s presence on screen all season. “Did she have one this last season or the year before that or the year before that or the year before that? I don’t think she’s going to walk away. She needs that check. “

