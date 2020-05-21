Porsha Williams Debuts Long Braids & Admits She’s Loving Her New Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics
Porsha Williams has that new hair glow going on! The ‘RHOA’ star showed off long braids in a series of selfies on May 20, and fans are loving her ‘adorable baby hairs.’ Take a look at Porsha’s post-yoga snaps!
Porsha Williams has a brand new do’! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to debut a quarantine hair makeover — long, cornrow-styled braids with perfectly laid baby hairs. She gave fans an up close and personal look at her brunette braids following a relaxing self-care day.
“Yoga then a nap! I did it my way and I love it. Love my braids,” Porsha captioned her post, using the hashtag “#babyhairqueen.” Many fans complimented her “fire edges” in the comments, as did her hairstylist, who goes by “Braids By Sugar” on Instagram. The Memphis hair-braider shared two clips of the final product and gushed over Porsha’s “baby hairs.”
The mother of one noted that she took a Peloton yoga session on Wednesday, which was part of her “mommy time.” Porsha and her fiance, Dennis McKinley welcomed daughter Pilar Jhena in March of 2019. The couple’s highs and lows, including McKinley’s cheating scandal, were all documented on the current season of RHOA. Part 3 of the season 12 reunion airs this Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
(Photo credit: Porsha Williams/Instagram)
Porsha’s new do’ came after she treated herself to botox for Mother’s Day. “I feel like a queen today! Thank you @dr.thuydoan for my fresh look! She gave me Botox on my forehead and some cheek highlighting!” the Bravo star captioned a stunning selfie of herself on Instagram, May 10.
She went on to explain that she underwent the procedure after she started to feel fatigued in quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Porsha, Dennis and their daughter are hunkered down together in Atlanta. “Being home during quarantine, I started to look and feel a bit tired, so @dr.thuydoan was just what the Dr. ordered!” she wrote, along with the hashtag, “#TreatYourself.”