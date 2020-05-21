Porsha Williams Debuts Long Braids & Admits She’s Loving Her New Hair Makeover: Before & After Pics 

Porsha Williams has a brand new do’! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday night to debut a quarantine hair makeover — long, cornrow-styled braids with perfectly laid baby hairs. She gave fans an up close and personal look at her brunette braids following a relaxing self-care day.

“Yoga then a nap! I did it my way and I love it. Love my braids,” Porsha captioned her post, using the hashtag “#babyhairqueen.” Many fans complimented her “fire edges” in the comments, as did her hairstylist, who goes by “Braids By Sugar” on Instagram. The Memphis hair-braider shared two clips of the final product and gushed over Porsha’s “baby hairs.”

The mother of one noted that she took a Peloton yoga session on Wednesday, which was part of her “mommy time.” Porsha and her fiance, Dennis McKinley welcomed daughter Pilar Jhena in March of 2019. The couple’s highs and lows, including McKinley’s cheating scandal, were all documented on the current season of RHOA. Part 3 of the season 12 reunion airs this Sunday, May 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.