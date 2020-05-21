Ashley Benson’s ‘Rebound’ With G-Eazy Is Helping Take Her Mind Off ‘Sad’ Split With Cara Delevingne

G-Eazy has been a solid support system for Ashley Benson, following her recent split from Cara Delevingne. The rapper and actress were spotted kissing in LA on May 13, and multiple sources tell HollywoodLife that they’re really enjoying their time together!

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are having fun together, especially now that the actress is newly single. But, that’s as far as they’re taking things right now, multiple sources tell HollywoodLife, EXCLUSIVELY. News of her split from longtime girlfriend, model Cara Delevingne broke in early May, just days after the Pretty Little Liars star and the rapper, both 30, released a song together.

“Ashley and G-Eazy are having fun, but it’s nothing serious,” the source reveals. “He’s helping take Ashley’s mind off her break-up with Cara. She was very sad about the split and she’s still not over it. But, spending time with him has really helped cheer her up,” the insider continues, explaining, “They’ve known each other for a while and they have a lot of friends in common so who knows, they could end up getting serious, but right now it’s more of a rebound thing.”

A separate source goes on to explain that both Ashley and G-Eazy are on the same page when it comes to their relationship. “They know exactly what they are getting into. They both have zero anticipation for something deeper — it’s all fun,” the second insider says. “It’s been good to get their minds off of not being able to work, past relationships and the anxiety of COVID-19. They’re together for the fun of it all and that is it. They’re totally cool with how it’s all turning out.”

It seems as though Ashley and G-Eazy struck up a close relationship when they decided to collaborate musically. The pair released a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” on April 21 to the surprise of many. Soon after they dropped the unexpected song, news of Ashley’s split from Cara took over headlines on May 6.

Then, Ashley and G-Eazy were photographed kissing in LA on May 13. They were spotting riding in a car together, with Ashley in the passenger’s seat, as they picked up food from The Apple Pan. A video of the kiss has also been circulating on social media.

Cara, 27, spoke out following her breakup from Ashley after critics began sending Ashley hateful messages on social media. “It’s more important now than ever to spread love, not hate,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on May 14. “To everyone hating on Ashley Benson, please stop. You don’t know the truth, only her and I do, and that’s exactly how it should be.” Ashley re-posted the message on her own Instagram Story and added a red heart emoji to thank Cara for her support.