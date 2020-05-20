Sheree Whitfield Reveals What It’d Really Take For Her To Return To ‘RHOA’ For Season 13

Sheree Whitfield hasn’t been a full-time housewife on ‘RHOA’ since Season 10, but she’s EXCLUSIVELY revealing why she may finally be ready to make a return!

Sheree Whitfield, 50, helped kick off The Real Housewives of Atlanta when it debuted in November 2012, and she feels that this may be the best time to make a triumphant return to the series. “Now, I’m in a better space,” Sheree, who’s been absent from the show the last two seasons, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in a video interview from her Atlanta home on May 15. “I’m feeling good. I’m just living simple, focusing on the things that I love which is health and wellness right now and empower and inspire other women. [Bravo and I] would have to have some conversations. Like I said, when I’m with the girls, sometimes we have an amazing time and it’s an amazing platform, no doubt.”

We’ve seen Sheree pop in and out over the years — she was a “friend” of the show during Season 8, after a three-year absence. Then, she came back full-time for Seasons 9 and 10, but she was gone again for 11 and 12. Yet, after appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on May 10, she told her former boss that she’d “never say never,” to an another return. Sheree further told us, “Like I said, never say never, but for me, having those breaks were necessary. They were needed because when you’re on the show it’s so much. Sometimes it gets really dark. It’s just a lot of negative energy and then being able to pull away is like a load lifted off of your shoulders.”

It wouldn’t be awkward at all for the OG to return either because she hangs out with most of the ladies even when the cameras aren’t rolling. “I have a good time with Kandi [Burruss],” Sheree revealed. “Kenya [Moore] and I are in a good place right now so I’m sure I’d have a good time with Kenya. Cynthia [Bailey] is always good fun. Marlo’s fun. I haven’t really kept up with Porsha [Williams], but I have kept up with the other girls.”

Although things are good with most of the ladies, there is one in particular she could do without. The cast for Season 13 still hasn’t been revealed, as production hasn’t even begun, but Sheree’s game to hold a peach against anyone. That list also includes NeNe Leakes, 52, who Sheree thinks isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. “I am not nervous or scared to film with her,” Sheree said. “I don’t think she’s going to walk away. She needs that check.”

While we wait to see who’s in and who’s out next season, fans can finish out season 12 with part three of the reunion, which airs Sunday, May 19 at 8pm on Bravo. Sheree is keeping herself busy too as Sheree’s: Wellness Tour carries on for those approaching 50 or in their 50’s. It’s a movement that will help women feel and look good from the inside out to do better and be better! Find out more soon on her website.