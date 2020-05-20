Dog The Bounty Hunter Honors Late Wife Beth Chapman With New Instagram Tribute: I’m ‘So Sad’

Dog the Bounty Hunter is mourning late wife Beth on their first wedding anniversary since her tragic 2019 passing. He’s feeling ‘so sad’ without her, even though he’s now engaged to Francie Frane.

While Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman has found love again less than a year after beloved wife Beth Chapman’s June 2019 passing, he still misses her so much. On May 20, the pair would have celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary, and the date is now so painful for him. Dog, 67, took to Instagram to remember Beth, who predicted that he would be “so sad” when their anniversary day would finally come and she was no longer alive to celebrate it with her husband.

Dog posted a photo to Instagram and a message in tribute to his special day with Beth. It showed the couple in happier times, before her throat cancer ended up taking her life at age 51. The pair could be seen seated together in a restaurant with Willie Nelson photos on a wooden wall behind them and underneath the plastic table covering. Beth is smiling and has her arm locked around Duane’s. He wrote in the caption, “She said Big Daddy your going to be so sad when I am not here on our next anniversary why did she have to be so right??”

Beth passed away on June 26, 2019 at Queen’s Medical Center in Hawaii, four days after being placed into a medically induced coma. Duane eventually moved back to the couple’s other home in Colorado to continue to mourn his beloved Beth. But in the process, he found a new partner in grief. Dog met Colorado rancher Francie Frane after calling her house to ask her husband to do some landscaping work at his place. He discovered that Francie was also a recent widower, losing her husband Bob several months before Beth had passed. The pair ended up bonding over their grief and before they knew it, found themselves in love.

Dog publicly proclaimed his love for Francie, 51, in an Apr. 25 Instagram post. He shared a photo of the pair and wrote next to it, “I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile I LOVE YOU WOMAN!!” Two days later, she publicly reciprocating the feeling. Devout Christian Francie captioned a photo of a journal entry about Dog, “Isaiah 61:3 To bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes, the oil of gladness instead of mourning and a garment of praise instead of a spirit of despair. @duanedogchapman I love you.” Dog popped the question in early May, and the pair is now engaged. Dog’s rep told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the two “are very happy and looking forward to a long life together.”