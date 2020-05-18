Tyler Baltierra & Catelynn Lowell Wish Daughter Carly A Happy Birthday After Placing Her For Adoption

Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell sent 11th birthday love to daughter Carly — who was placed up for adoption as an infant. We have their messages.

May 18 is a day that changed Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra‘s lives forever. They were Michigan teenage high school sweethearts when she gave birth on that date to a daughter in 2009. All of these years later, the pair still remembers what it was like to become first time parents to daughter Carly Davis. The couple gave her up for adoption, as seen on MTV’s first season of 16 and Pregnant. Cate is now 28 and is reflecting on the May 18, 2020 birthday of her first born, who is now 11-years-old. She shared this Instagram pic holding baby Carly after she was being raised by adoptive parents Brandon and Teresa Davis, who named the girl Carolyn “Carly” Elizabeth Davis.

“May 18th 2009 at 10:39am you took your very first breath and changed me in so many different ways…Today you turn 11… Happy Birthday my sweet Carly…I love you big as the sky,” Catelynn wrote in the caption. Tyler also shared an IG pic with his first born along with the caption, “11 years ago I watched you take your first breath. 11 years ago I held you & your birth mother in my arms as we both gazed upon your angelic face, never wanting to let you go. 11 years ago you entered the world & changed so many lives for the better. Happy Birthday Carly, you are forever loved by so many!”

The world first got to know Catelynn and Tyler on MTV’s OG 16 and Pregnant. The high schoolers thought at the time that they were too young and unable to give their baby the kind of home she deserved. Little did the couple know that the show would blow up, leading to them appearing on Teen Mom and later Teen Mom OG. Becoming reality stars has left the couple financially secure enough to own a house where they’re raising their current family.

Catelynn and Tyler have since welcomed two more children as a couple. In Aug. 2014 the couple found out they were pregnant again and daughter Novalee Reign was born on January 1, 2015. The high school honeys then became husband and wife, marrying on August 22 of that same year. Catelynn suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2017, but she became pregnant again in 2018 and the couple welcomed another daughter Vaeda on March 6, 2019.

Catelynn and Tyler have only seen Carly a handful of times since her birth as to give the adoptive parents privacy, even though it has been a struggle at times. In June 2019 visit, Carly was able to play with her two biological sisters Novalee and then-baby Vaeda for the first time. “Today is a very special day we get to see Carly and her parents. Nova & Vaeda get to hang with their sister #blessed #adoption #sisters,” Catelynn tweeted at the time. They also belatedly celebrated Carly’s 10th birthday, where they gifted her with a scrapbook featuring handwritten letters and photos from her loving birth parents.