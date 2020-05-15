Donald Trump Shaded As A ‘Toddler’ For Calling Space Force’s New Weapon A ‘Super Duper Missile’

To celebrate the Space Force’s new flag, Donald Trump boasted that the U.S. is working on a high-speed missile that could surpass Russia and China’s weapons. Trump’s nickname for the missile, however, left viewers concerned.

A man of many words. Donald Trump, 73, just called a state-of-the art weapon that is supposed to defend the United States a “super duper missile” while delivering a speech from the Oval Office on May 15. The POTUS made the announcement while revealing the official flag for the Space Force, the U.S.’s newest military branch that Trump signed into order in Dec. 2019. Trump lamented that the U.S. didn’t kick off the Space Force earlier because “China, Russia, perhaps others, started off a lot sooner,” he said. Alas, Trump bragged that America is catching up with a mysterious weapon of its own (which could use a new name, by the sound of it).

“We should have started this a long time ago, but we’ve made up for it in spades. We have developed some of the most incredible weapons anyone’s ever seen. And it’s moving along very rapidly,” he said from the Oval Office on Friday. And then, the big news: “We have, I call it the ‘super-duper missile.'” Apparently, it’s going to be “super duper” fast as well. “And I heard the other night [it’s] 17 times faster than what they have right now,” Trump continued. “You take the fastest missile we have right now. You heard Russia has five times and China’s working on five or six times, we have one 17 times and it’s just gotten the go-ahead.”

“Space is going to be the future, both in terms of defense and offense and so many other things and already what I’m hearing and based on reports, we’re now the leader on space,” Trump added. But viewers were concerned that such a supposedly superior weapon was being described with the same rhyming adjectives used in children’s books.

"I call it the super duper missile." The president of the United States is an actual toddler. pic.twitter.com/obPj6VUFht — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 15, 2020

“The president of the United States is an actual toddler,” political host Brian Taylor Cohen tweeted. Similarly, NFL podcaster John Balfe tweeted, “Trump just unveiled something he called the ‘Super Duper Missile’ at the official launch of the Space Force. These are things I would have resoundingly endorsed as a child but for some reason, I just can’t generate any enthusiasm today.” Memes comparing Trump to Dr. Evil from Austin Powers were also rampant; on that note, Rantt Media’s co-founder Ahmed Baba tweeted, “This man is a parody of a comic book villain.”

Ironically, these childish comparisons were made shortly after Jimmy Kimmel edited Trump’s face onto an actual toddler for the May 12 episode of his nighttime talk show. In the original “lying toddler” clip that went viral, a little girl adamantly denied touching her dog’s food. In the doctored clip on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, however, Trump was made to look like a kid denying statements he made about the coronavirus pandemic — and the amused reactions were immediate. Trump never lets Twitter rest, does he?