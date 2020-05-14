Nicki Minaj Shares New Makeup-Free Video & Fans Think She’s Hiding A Baby Bump

Nicki Minaj fueled baby rumors again, this time by placing a miniature doll of herself on her tummy. The Barbz wondered if this meant the rapper was keeping a baby bump out of sight — or using the doll as a hint!

Nicki Minaj’s selfie video caused an uproar of baby bump rumors on May 13! Instead of confirming recent baby rumors, though, the 37-year-old rapper was simply vibing to her verse in the “Say So” remix with Doja Cat. Interestingly, the video began on Nicki’s tum, which couldn’t entirely be seen. A miniature version of herself, dressed in the same Street Fighter-inspired Fendi outfit from the cover art for “Chun-Li,” sat on Nicki’s stomach. Some Barbz took this as a sign that Nicki was hiding a bun in the oven! They couldn’t draw a definite conclusion, since Nicki quickly panned the camera up to her gorgeous, makeup-free face.

“I feel like you tryna hide yo belly … let me see sis,” one fan responded on Twitter. Others left similar responses, like “Let me see your stomach ma’am” and “I’m over here tryna peep for a baby bump.” A fourth fan had a more specific theory, in relation to the doll: “It’s tiddys sis but maybe she’s hinting us that she’s pregnant by showing the doll. In reference to a mini Nicki.”

However, Nicki previously revealed that she wouldn’t debut a baby bump picture until July of 2020, at the earliest! “@NICKIMINAJ can you post a baby bump pic Queen?” a Twitter fan asked on May 7. Nicki mysteriously responded, “Yea in a couple months. The world ain’t ready yet.” However, it remains uncertain whether or not Nicki will actually have a baby bump reveal, since she hasn’t actually announced a pregnancy! Instead, Nicki is keeping fans on their toes — and telling them to pay attention to certain song lyrics.

“Are you pregnant? the barbs said you whispered it on the [“Say So” remix],” another fan asked via Twitter on May 7, to which Nicki teased, “There are def a few hidden messages in the remix. Only my best babies will unlock the secrets.” Nicki certainly did make it sound like she’s experiencing common pregnancy symptoms, though. “Lmao. No throwing up. But nausea and peeing non stop. Omg what do u think this means guys???? Lmaooooooooooo,” Nicki also tweeted that day.

One thing is for certain: Nicki and Kenneth “Zoo” Petty haven’t split! Rumors of an ended marriage circulated on April 14 after Nicki changed her name, which originally read “Mrs. Petty,” on social media. “People are jumping to conclusions,” a source close to Nicki EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife shortly after the speculation began. “Maybe it’s wishful thinking because people don’t like him, but they are together and still totally in love.”