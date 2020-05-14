‘All That’s Kate Godfrey Reveals How She Transformed Into Justin Bieber For ‘Yummy’ Parody

‘All That’ star Kate Godfrey is playing the one and only Justin Bieber in an epic ‘Yummy’ music video parody that will air during the May 16 episode. HL spoke with Kate about the transformation process and more!

Get ready to do a double-take! All That cast member Kate Godfrey will be playing Justin Bieber in the May 16 episode of the Nickelodeon sketch series. Kate will star in a music video parody of Justin’s hit song “Yummy.” The All That version takes place in a school cafeteria. Some of the lyrics have been changed, and this version will bring on all the laughs. Kate looks exactly like Justin, complete with a bright pink wig and a matching sweatshirt. HollywoodLife talked with Kate about impersonating one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

“I was SO excited. I really love playing boys because I can make choices that I would never be able to make with any of my other characters. I was excited to see what the writers had planned,” Kate told HollywoodLife. To prepare for the “Yummy” parody, Kate admitted that she watched the original video “so many times to study his movements and facial expressions. I watched his interviews, performances, and his dancing. I had to make sure my actions weren’t too feminine because that’s all I know.”

The 16-year-old revealed that her favorite part about filming the parody was “how nice and supportive the dancers were. They had such a good vibe! They were really fun to laugh with. I also loved doing the dance. Chris Judd choreographed the music video, and he killed it.”

Kate already has an idea about another Justin Bieber video parody she could do in the future. “The writers for All That never fail to amaze me, so I would have to see what they have in mind! Maybe Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, played by Nathan Janak, could do a parody on the new song they just released.” We’d be down for All That’s take on “Stuck With U!” All That airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. on Nickelodeon.