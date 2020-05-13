See Pic
Teresa Guidice’s ‘Baby’ Audriana, 11, Is Her Mom’s Twin In Sweet New Selfie — Pic

Emily Selleck
Audriana Giudice is truly her mom’s mini-me in an adorable new selfie posted by ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star.

Teresa Giudice, 47, and her youngest daughter Audriana are absolute twins! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star took to Instagram on May 12 to share an adorable new snap with her 11-year-old mini-me. “My baby,” she captioned the shot with two pink love heart emojis. The pic showed Teresa in a graphic pink tee that read, ‘It’s good to be a Jersey girl’ which she paired with her bronzed tan and pretty makeup look. Audriana hugged her mom from behind, and showed off her stunning brunette locks as she smiled sweetly for the camera. “Currently watching the episode when the angel was born!!,” one fan commented, referencing how young little Audriana was when the family first appeared on RHONJ. 

The post comes one month after Teresa, and her brother Joe Gorga, 41, came together with their families for a memorial to honor their late fatherGiacinto Gorga. The RHONJ stars and their families noticeably broke the recommended social distancing and isolation protocols recommended by the government amid the COVID-19 outbreak during the April 7 funeral. In a video shared by Joe on Instagram, his children with Melissa Gorga, 41 — Antonia, 14, Gino, 12, and Joey, 9 — and Teresa’s four daughters with Joe Giudice — Gia, 19, Melania, 14, Gabriella, 16, and Audriana — wore all black and gathered around two baskets at a table to release three white doves.

My baby 💕

Giacinto’s health struggles were not unknown to the public, and neither was Teresa’s unwavering support. Fans first became aware of Giacinto’s health problems in Oct. 2017, when Teresa detailed her dad’s previous stays at the hospital (for reasons including that he was “coughing up blood” and had “trouble breathing”) in her memoir, Standing Strong. A month after the book’s release, Giacinto was reportedly hospitalized for pneumonia. He then returned to the hospital — two visits in one week — in October of the following year, 2018.