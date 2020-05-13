Elle Fanning Looks Exactly Like Brad Pitt In His ‘Beard Bead Phase’ In New Selfie — See Pic

Elle Fanning channeled 2009 Brad Pitt with a hilarious costume, complete with a beaded beard and all! The getup is so good, you can barely tell the actors apart.

If acting doesn’t work out, Elle Fanning just proved that she has a lucrative second career path set up: being a Brad Pitt doppelgänger! The Great star, 22, shared a hilarious selfie taken behind the scenes of the Hulu series on The Tonight Show, revealing that the key to beating boredom is playing dress up. Her best entry into her competition with her co-workers? A very 2009 Brad Pitt, complete with an oversized beanie and a beaded goatee. Elle proved that she was the spitting image of the Oscar Winner by showing host Jimmy Fallon a side-by-side of Brad, and her DIY concept. See it in the video above at the 3:10 mark!

“That’s me,” she said, holding up her phone to the camera. “That’s Brad Pitt in his ‘beard bead’ phase when he wore beard beads. Basically, we would do this on set, it was called the Doppelgänger Challenge. The set of The Crown did it, as well. Our makeup designer did The Crown, so we were in competition with them and we totally won. We went all out, the cast.” Elle explained that she and her The Great co-stars even had a group chat going where they would show off their costumes and plan their next move. Elle shared another spectacular getup with Jimmy. She channeled Bill The Butcher, Daniel Day-Lewis‘ character from Gangs of New York!

It’s pretty uncanny — and impressive. Elle managed to construct a makeshift top hat out of materials found on set, hastily glued on a fake mustache, and donned a black bowtie and red blazer. Iconic, truly. See the side-by-side at the 3:57 mark in the interview.

She’s stuck at home quarantined right now, but Elle’s still into makeovers. She recently dyed her hair bright pink! Not as drastic as a beard, but still pretty wild. So cute.