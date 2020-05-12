‘The Voice’ Recap: The Top 5 Contestants Headed To The Season 18 Finals Are Revealed

‘The Voice’ season 18 finale is next week, so the competition is more intense than ever. The top 9 went down to the top 5 during the May 12 live results show.

It’s down to the wire on The Voice. The top 9 is being narrowed down to the top 5 during the live results show. The Voice host Carson Daly will bring up every team and the top vote-getter automatically advances to the season 18 finale. The remaining finalists will sing again and compete in the instant save for the final spot in the top 5.

Team Kelly is up first, so that means it’s down to Megan Danielle and Micah Iverson. America votes Micah into the finals. Megan will be competing in the instant save. Team Nick’s Thunderstorm Artis and Allegra Miles are up next. Thunderstorm is voted into the finals. As for Team John, CammWess and Zan Fiskum go head-to-head, and CammWess is headed into the finals. Team Blake’s Todd Tilghman and Toneisha Harris are the final singers to find out about who is headed to the finals. And that person is… Todd Tilghman!

Team Kelly’s Megan is the first to perform. She shines with a solid performance of Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.” Kelly Clarkson told Megan that she “moves her every time” she sings. Team Nick’s Allegra wows with a unique performance of Shawn Mendes’ hit song “In My Blood.” Nick Jonas raves that Allegra “knocked it out of the park” and says he’s sure Shawn would be proud of this performance.

Team John’s Zan sings a beautiful rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Always Remember Us This Way.” John Legend gushes the performance was “so lovely and so heartfelt.” Team Blake’s Joanna stuns with a gorgeous rendition of Allen Stone’s “Unaware.” Blake Shelton says she’s constantly taking it to the next level and would not be surprised if America saved her again. The final singer to perform is Team Blake’s Toneisha. Kelly and Nick are stunned when she hits incredible high tones during her performance of “Loving You” by Minnie Riperton.

It’s down to Megan, Allegra, Zan, Joanna, and Toneisha. The final singer headed to the season 18 finale is… Toneisha Harris!