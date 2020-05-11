‘The Voice’ Recap: Thunderstorm Artis, CammWess & More Frontrunners Shine In Epic Semi-Finals

There’s only one week before ‘The Voice’ season 18 finale, and the top 9 stepped up in the May 11 semi-finals. Thunderstorm Artis, CammWess, Allegra Miles, and more wowed with stunning performances.

The Voice season 18’s top 9 are performing for America’s vote during Fan Week. They’re competing for a spot in the first-ever final 5 finale, which will air next week. Team Blake’s Joanna Serenko performs first. She sings a terrific rendition of “Lean On Me” by Bill Withers. The coaches all rave about her performance, especially Blake Shelton. Team Kelly’s Micah Iverson stuns with his performance of “I Will Follow You Into the Dark” by Death Cab for Cutie. Kelly Clarkson can’t stop cheering for Micah. Shea says he’s “not just a great vocalist,” he’s also an “enormously great artist.” Nick Jonas tells Micah that he admires Micah’s “creativeness” and this is the kind of performance you’d see on an awards show.

Team Blake’s Todd Tilghman sings a solid rendition of “Love, Me” by Collin Raye with his kids all around him. Kelly cries again and the coaches love his performance. Kane Brown makes a special appearance to perform his new single “Cool Again.” Team Legend’s Zan Fiskum takes a risk with Camila Cabello’s “Never Be The Same.” The indie singer makes this pop song her own with her powerful rendition. Nick notes that this is not an easy song to sing, and he loved Zan’s arrangement. John Legend calls her performance “incredible” and commends her for her creative arrangements with these songs.

Thunderstorm Artis shines with his performance of Michael Buble’s “Home.” Nick says that Thunderstorm has a “clear shot to the finale.” Team Kelly’s Megan Danielle wows with her performance of “What Hurts the Most” by Rascal Flatts. Kelly raves over Megan’s tone, which she calls “so distinct.” She tells Megan that she has a “very powerful gift.” Doja Cat follows Megan with an electric performance of her hit “Say So.”

Team Nick’s Allegra Miles stuns with a gorgeous performance of “Overjoyed” by Stevie Wonder. John tells Allegra that song is not an easy one to sing, and this was an “all-star performance.” Nick loves that Allegra “came out swinging” and gave one of her “best performances yet.” The Voice season 18 mega mentor James Taylor leaves us all breathless with his flawless performance of “Moon River” with son Henry Taylor.

Team Blake’s Toneisha Harris dazzles with a fantastic rendition of “Because You Loved Me” by Celine Dion. Kelly is obsessed with the performance and wants Toneisha to perform at her Vegas show in 2021. “You are an incredibly gifted vocalist,” Kelly continued. This makes Toneisha tear up! Blake tells Toneisha that she deserves to be in the finale.

The final performance of the night is Team Legend’s CammWess. His performance of “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves is brilliant. It’s no wonder John loves working with him so much. John can’t say enough nice things about CammWess’ performance. He calls it “stunning” and “emotional.”