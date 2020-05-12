During Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris’s appearance on the latest episode of HollywoodLife TV Talk, Tiny had an unexpected guest show up: her and T.I.’s four-year-old daughter Heiress! Tiny shared what’s next for the little girl on TikTok and more!

There’s never a dull moment in T.I. and Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris‘s home, and fans got a glimpse of the family’s time in quarantine during HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE interview with Tiny! Although Tiny kept the focus on her family’s wellbeing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, raising her kids with her husband, and the May 11 episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, Tiny’s daughter, Heiress Harris, had other plans! Towards the end of the interview, the four-year-old TikTok star interrupted just to give her mom some love! Heiress swooped in out of nowhere to give her mom kiss, which is something Tiny teased fans will “see, a lot of that, love and kisses” throughout the rest of the season of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.

On the subject of Heiress, Tiny dished on what’s next for the little TikTok phenom. For her next TikTok video, Tiny thinks her little one will probably do something set to the music of her daughter Zonnique Pullins, who released two new singles on May 4. “I think that she will probably do her sister’s because she’s been listening to those songs a lot lately so if she sees a TikTok coming up, that’s probably what she’s going to go to,” Tiny explained.

Of course, Tiny already has a few favorite TikToks her daughter has made. The singer and songwriter shared that her absolute favorite is “the one where she’s doing the facial expression where she’s got the little blue on — ‘Won’t Tell Nobody.’ That’s my favorite,” she revealed. Although she does have a soft spot for, “the one with the face where she’s like, ‘My mama put my daddy out.'”

It’s no secret that Heiress has a strong bond with both of her artistic parents, but even Tiny confessed that Heiress “can be a daddy’s girl.” Heiress and her dad shared a sweet moment during the May 11 episode of T.I. and Tiny, which is something that Tiny attributes to the little girl being “just really sweet and really loving so he can’t help but be attached to her because she’s going to grab all of his attention, period.” Heiress and her dad have shown off their bond before, with Heriess teaching the “Whatever You Like” rapper a few dance moves in a sweet Instagram post from April 25!

To learn more about Tiny and T.I.’s time in quarantine with their kids, check out the full interview in the video above! Fans can watch the next episode of T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle on May 18 at 8 pm on VH1.