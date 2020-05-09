Cynthia Bailey’s Future On ‘RHOA’ Revealed After New Report Claims She Was Fired

Amid swirling rumors that Cynthia Bailey has been let go from ‘RHOA,’ a source EXCLUSIVELY reveals if the Bravo star is actually ‘walking away’ from the show.

Don’t let the rumors scare you. Cynthia Bailey, 53, is set on turning her 10-season run on The Real Housewives of Atlanta into 11 seasons! “Cynthia has no plans of walking away from RHOA,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. In addition to the reports that claimed RHOA had let go of Cynthia, the Bravo star herself stirred rumors since she’s not advertising “RHOA” in her Instagram and Twitter bios (like many of her co-stars are).

In the meantime, fans will just have to wait for Bravo’s official announcement of the Season 13 cast! For now, Cynthia “is spending a lot more time in LA during the quarantine with her family,” our source adds. This is only a temporary situation, though. She “plans to return back to Atlanta to start planning her wedding [with fiancé Mike Hill] as soon as it is safe to do so,” the insider continues. “Cynthia’s focus at this time is family and staying productive and healthy during these very uncertain times.”

Cynthia has no choice but to focus on herself and her family. “HollywoodLife. “Everything is still being figured out for the next season.” Understandable, given that RHOA has yet to air its three-part reunion for Season 12, which will begin on May 10. The reunion wasn’t even filmed until April 23, meaning the ladies will need a breather.

Cynthia has even said it herself — she’s not entertaining any thoughts about leaving RHOA! “I have no plans to leave RHOA at this time,” Cynthia told The Shade Room in an interview published on May 5. “Every year there are rumors saying that I am getting fired, or not returning. I’ve been a peach holder consistently for 10 years now. I love my cast, and my Bravo family. I am looking forward to next season.” Furthermore, Cynthia assured the rumors of her termination were “completely false” and pointed out, “We just recently filmed the reunion, and have not started contract negotiations yet.”