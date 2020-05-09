Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Cynthia Bailey’s Future On ‘RHOA’ Revealed After New Report Claims She Was Fired

Cynthia Bailey
Bravo
Entrepreneur and television personality Cynthia Bailey poses at the 15th annual 365Black Awards during the Essence Music Festival, in New Orleans 2018 Essence Festival - Day 3, New Orleans, USA - 08 Jul 2018
Real Housewives of Atlanta's Cynthia Bailey and her daughter Noelle Robinson ride the Bravo TV float at World Pride March in New York City Pictured: Noelle Robinson,Cynthia Bailey Ref: SPL5101511 300619 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Mike Hill, Cynthia Bailey 'They Fight' film premiere, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Nov 2018
Cynthia Bailey The Women's Cancer Research Fund hosts An Unforgettable Evening, Arrivals, Beverly Wilshire Hotel, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
and

Amid swirling rumors that Cynthia Bailey has been let go from ‘RHOA,’ a source EXCLUSIVELY reveals if the Bravo star is actually ‘walking away’ from the show.

Don’t let the rumors scare you. Cynthia Bailey, 53, is set on turning her 10-season run on The Real Housewives of Atlanta into 11 seasons! “Cynthia has no plans of walking away from RHOA,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. In addition to the reports that claimed RHOA had let go of Cynthia, the Bravo star herself stirred rumors since she’s not advertising “RHOA” in her Instagram and Twitter bios (like many of her co-stars are).

In the meantime, fans will just have to wait for Bravo’s official announcement of the Season 13 cast! For now, Cynthia “is spending a lot more time in LA during the quarantine with her family,” our source adds. This is only a temporary situation, though. She “plans to return back to Atlanta to start planning her wedding [with fiancé Mike Hill] as soon as it is safe to do so,” the insider continues. “Cynthia’s focus at this time is family and staying productive and healthy during these very uncertain times.”

Cynthia has no choice but to focus on herself and her family. “HollywoodLife. “Everything is still being figured out for the next season.” Understandable, given that RHOA has yet to air its three-part reunion for Season 12, which will begin on May 10. The reunion wasn’t even filmed until April 23, meaning the ladies will need a breather.

Cynthia has even said it herself — she’s not entertaining any thoughts about leaving RHOA! “I have no plans to leave RHOA at this time,” Cynthia told The Shade Room in an interview published on May 5. “Every year there are rumors saying that I am getting fired, or not returning. I’ve been a peach holder consistently for 10 years now. I love my cast, and my Bravo family. I am looking forward to next season.” Furthermore, Cynthia assured the rumors of her termination were “completely false” and pointed out, “We just recently filmed the reunion, and have not started contract negotiations yet.”