Kim Kardashian Gives Off Major Mermaid Vibes With Long Blonde Hair While Posing On The Beach

News Editor

Kim Kardashian debuted blonde ‘fishnet print’ hair in new beach photos on Instagram, May 7! The mom of 4 shared behind the scenes videos of how hairstylist, Chris Appleton created her look — and we are truly amazed!

Kim Kardashian showed off blonde “fishnet print” locks in two new beach snaps (seen here) on Thursday night. The Skims founder, 39, is pictured posing in a nearly-transparent, long-sleeve bodysuit with a plunging neckline. Kim, along with her go-hairstylist, Chris Appleton shared behind the scenes clips (seen here) on Instagram, that showed the intricate process to obtain her printed hair.

Kim had to have been in glam for hours to prepare for the late night photoshoot. As seen in the clips, it took two people (Chris and an unnamed assistant) to complete her unique do’. First, Chris used a flat object to lay Kim’s sectioned hair on. Meanwhile, she sat in the makeup chair and was mostly likely making boss moves on her phone.

Then, he placed a fishnet stencil on top of her blonde tresses and sprayed a dark color all over it. He did this until each section of her hair was covered in fishnet print The end of the clip shows Chris pulling away the flat object from Kim’s hair to reveal the finished product. The celebrity hairstylist previously performed the same process to get Kim’s snakeskin-print hair, which she shared on Instagram.

“Sandy fishnet print hair on the beach late night,” Kim captioned her post, which her famous friends gushed over in the comments. “Love,” her BFF Lala Anthony wrote under the photo with three red heart emojis. Chris dubbed her, “The OG,” in the comments. He added flame emojis, with her Skims and KKW Beauty and Fragrance brands leaving different colored hearts.
Kim is currently quarantining in a lavish Malibu rental home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s with her husband, Kanye West and their four kids, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm West, (almost 1). Kim was spotted stepping out for some sun in a glittery maroon bikini and shades in new photos on Wednesday, May 6.